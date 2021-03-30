Golden Girls, Sapphires shine at competition

Tivy’s Golden Girls and Saphires dance squads continue to rack up competition hardware, taking top honors in most categories at the “Crowd Pleasers Dance Regional Competition” held March 13.
The awards won were:
Sapphires
• Superior Performance (255+ on 1 routine);
• Second Runner Up - Team Jazz.
Golden Girls
• Silver Sweepstakes (255+ on 2 routines) - Officers;
• Super Sweepstakes (270+ on 3 routines) - Team;
• Best in Class Winner - Officer Novelty;
• Best in Class Winner - Officer Contemporary;
• First Runner Up - Team Pom;
• Best in Class Winner - Team Lyrical;
• Best in Class Winner - Team Jazz;
• High Point Award - Team Jazz.
Outstanding awards were earned for choreography in Officer Novelty, Officer Contemporary and Team Lyrical.
Outstanding awards were also earned for choreography and technique in Team Pom and Team Jazz.
Additionally, the team won Academic Award of Excellence (Overall team GPA 3.0+)
The Golden Girls were named “Grand Champion” for Classic Small Team and Officers, as well as the Showcase Elite Team Winner - Overall Grand Champion Classic Team.
