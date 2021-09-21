KPUB donates to 'Rotary Grove' memorial project

The Rotary Club of Kerrville is currently working on creating "Rotary Grove," on the campus of Schreiner University to honor and remember longtime Rotarians who have passed away.
A memorial bench will be installed and trees will be planted for in memory of each member lost over the years.
"We would like to recognize and thank Kerrville Public Utility Board for their generous donation of $2,500 to help us make this project a reality," Jeff Harris, Rotary Club of Kerrville President, said.
The bench and trees will be planted along the River Trail, near the Trailhead Beer Garden.
