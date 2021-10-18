K’Star, Inc., the local emergency children’s shelter and nonprofit organization, will hold a major fundraiser for support of the nonprofit children’s aid organization on Saturday, Oct. 23.
The residents of Kerrville and the Hill Country area are invited to take part.
K’STAR’s “3rd Annual Big Ta’Do” is a skeet shoot and cornhole tournament with other activities offered for both children and adults.
This event will be held at Tres Molinos, 4260 North RR783 in Harper, Texas, north of Kerrville.
Sergio Mennella, shelter manager at the K’Star children’s shelter, said the funds raised from this event will be used to pay the costs of operating their counseling center, and the expenses of the emergency children’s shelter operations.
“Kids often come into our shelter with absolutely nothing. The state reimburses us for some of it, but the kids often need everything - diapers, clothing, shoes, food and other things. And they’re children, and sometimes they also damage furniture,” he said.
The staff and volunteers for K’Star provide housing, food, counseling and other necessities for children from age birth to 17, in emergency situations.
This includes law enforcement cases when a parent or caretaker adult is taken from their home, and the children are displaced and need a safe place to stay, temporarily.
Up to 20 children can be housed there on any given day or night.
“Everything they wear and touch has to be cleaned, mostly every day. You’d be amazed how often we have to repair or replace our washing machine and dryer from washing their clothes and sheets,” Mennella said.
He said, in the long term, the K’Star staff and board eventually hope to open a second children’s shelter in the Kerrville area.
K’Star is in its 30th year of service to Kerrville area children.
Executive director is Melody Lowman. She can be called at 896-5437.
Fundraiser Oct. 23
The fundraiser on Oct. 23 will include Skeet and Cornhole Tournaments, for which there are entry fees.
Sign-up for either or both of those contests is at 10:30 a.m. the day of the fundraising event. Entry fee for the Skeet tournament is $100 per person.
The entry fee for the Cornhole tournament is $50 per team.
Mennella said it would be good for entrants in these two contests to bring cash to the event, but he’s also fairly certain there will be a credit card machine available the day of the fundraiser.
Other activities and events at the fundraiser are planned to include a Silent Auction where bidding will go on most of the day; and a “Bucket Raffle” which also will go on most of the day.
For family fun, organizers also have planned to provide face-painting opportunities and a “bounce house” for children’s entertainment.
A live auction also is planned late that afternoon, when they have an auctioneer signed up.
There will be live music that night by “Allen Ray & Southern Comfort,” starting at 8 p.m. and playing until possibly 11 p.m.
For meals during that day, organizers have asked the owners/operators of two food trucks to attend.
One is expected to be the “Mac ‘N Wag’n” and the other is expected to be “Cavo’s Cabana.”
The poster for this fundraising event said these two food trucks will be on site and serving food all day.
Directions to the party
Mennella said K’Star staff will be hanging an extra banner on the roadside near the signs for Tres Molinos, and people can look for the signs and the banner.
He said the basic directions to the party are to drive north on FM 783 to Harper; turn right at the main intersection in Harper until you pass the Harper School campus on the left. Then make an immediate left just after the school campus.
Watch for the Tres Molinos signs and the K’Star banner after that.
For other information, visit the K’Star website at www.kstar.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.