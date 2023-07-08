The rising costs of almost everything because of inflation, supply chain issues, and especially the increase in the postage rates, marked many of the increases in budget requests by Kerr County elected officials and department heads in the two budget workshops on June 19 and last Thursday, June 29. After the workshops ended County Judge Rob Kelly and County Auditor Tanya Shelton will collaborate to provide an updated proposed budget for commissioners to work with in mid-July.
County Judge Rob Kelly has stated repeatedly that the past three years of “no new tax revenue” budgets and tax rate decreases are not a likely path for the county going forward for the next fiscal year. In the budget workshop issues are discussed that the public may not be aware of otherwise.
“Inflation is out of control and we are struggling with this budget,” Kelly said last Thursday. Kelly said the largest two departments in county government must be funded. Those departments are the Sheriff’s Office and Jail and the Road and Bridge Department.
Both departments are facing personnel shortages tied to salaries. Both Sheriff Larry Leitha and Road and Bridge Department Administrator Kelly Hoffer told the commissioners that they are hiring, training and then having their employees hired away from them by other entities because the county’s pay scale is so much lower than the competition.
“We’re a training ground for everybody else. Although Kerr County has a great benefit package, younger people are only interested in how much they are paid per hour,” Hoffer said.
Several of the county departments asked for no additional funds or very low amounts in the FY 2023-24 budget.
“As of now, we are stable and able to get everything done,” said 198th DA Stephen Harpold. He asked for nothing new in the budget. His counterpart, 216th DA Lucy Wilke told the court she also would not be asking for very much in additional funding in the first workshop on June 19.
Kelly has said repeatedly that because the elected officials and department heads have been very careful in past budgets, the county’s “bank account” is healthy and will be able to provide needed funds in the future
“We earnestly try not to spend our entire budget but the increase in postage is a problem. We unfortunately send a lot of things by mail and some are required to be sent by certified mail,” said Pct 4 Justice of the Peace Bill Ragsdale in his request for more postage.
Reagan Givens, animal services department director, said employee turnover and the ability to hire new employees were problems for his department.
“We have found one of the reasons is that the animal control officer certification training is not offered in the San Antonio area, so we are having to send people to North Texas or South Texas,” Givens said, citing that the hotel costs, meals, etc. involved would likely cause him to seek more funds in the budget in the future.
Givens also said that next budget year the department would likely need to order food for the animals in the facility “because of the economy, people are just not donating as much.”
Environmental issues that Givens pointed out to the court involved the cost of clean-up of places becoming more expensive. He said it is difficult to recoup the costs from property owners if the county has to do the clean-up.
“I am exploring grant opportunities so possibly we will get some help. We have some really bad properties that we can’t get cleaned up,” Givens said.
Ashli Badders, the county’s septic system administrator, told the commissioners that although her department had two 2008 pick-ups, one with 85,000 and the other with 130,000 miles, that she would not be requesting new vehicles.
“The interior and exterior of the vehicles are in good shape. There’s no need to upgrade to new vehicles now,” Badders told the court.
Tax Assessor Collector Bob Reeves told the commissioners that his budget “was not filled with wants, but filed with mandates.” In addition to postage increases, Reeves said voting judges and clerks had been paid $10 an hour since 2009 and that the county needs to increase the pay to $12.50 an hour, at least.
“Thanks to our friends in Austin, they have increased the hours that the polls have to be open in the last week of early voting plus added weekend voting,” Reeves said.
He said the cost of mailing new voter registration cards mandated by the state will require his postage budget to increase. He said they will send out new cards to the 36,000 registered voters in Kerr County in January, but about 10 percent of them are returned, many because people have moved, and those have to be investigated.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Rich Paces questioned Reeves about whether the revenue from other entities and political parties who contract with the county to manage elections could be used.
“That money goes into a dedicated fund. We do make a slight profit,” Reeves said
Reeves said he would not be buying any new voting equipment in the budget, but an upgrade of the existing equipment has been mandated by the fall election of 2026.
“There are no components made in China or overseas. Everything we have from Hart was made in Austin,” Reeves said. He estimated the upgrade by 2026 will cost the county about $247,000.
“The upgrade will be 100 percent auditable. The voting machine will print out a ballot and the voter will take the ballot to the counting machine,” Reeves said. He encouraged the court to allow him to order the upgrades with existing funds he has available.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Rich Paces, an advocate for manual counting of the ballots asked Reeves to hold off ordering anything until after the voter integrity workshop in August and until it was determined whether there are adequate numbers of volunteers to do a hand count.
Hill Country Youth Event Center manager Jake Williamson told commissioners that he was predicting an 11 percent increase in revenue for the next fiscal year from new bookings expected at the facility.
“The buildings are aging. We hope to retrofit the lighting next year using LED lights,” Williamson said.
Other issues addressed by department heads and elected officials at the June 19 workshop include projects planned for the road and bridge department in the next fiscal year.
Road and Bridge department supervisor Kelly Hoffer said projects for next fiscal year include improving three and a half miles of Bear Creek Road, repairing roads in the Center Point area that were damaged by the construction of the East Kerr County Wastewater Collection, correcting the highway drainage problems on Hwy. 27, and the upgrade of Eagle Ridge Road.
“We have a lot of really old equipment. Some of it is 20 or 30 years old. The cost of maintenance is increasing and sometimes we can’t even get parts for them anymore,” Hoffer said.
The court discussed the current policy of attempting to trade in existing older equipment on newer equipment. Hoffer said they have trucks that have 200 to 300,000 miles on them but they have been able to trade-in 16 pieces of equipment in the past year and added 17 newer pieces of equipment during that same time.
A lengthy discussion by the court followed related to a proposed flood warning system that has been discussed for the past three or four years. Kendall County has received grant funding for their portion of the warning system, according to Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz. Letz said the Upper Guadalupe River Authority had begun the project, but it had not been completed.
“We need to put it back in the budget as important,” Letz said.
District Clerk Dawn Lantz asked for a part-time person to work only on collections from persons who have been court-ordered to pay fines and fees.
“We are not collecting a lot of money in both civil and criminal cases. The person would work with the compliance department,” Lantz explained.
”If we don’t have someone contact these people, then they don’t pay,” said Letz, who indicated support for adding the position.
Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha told the court that the cost of the jail’s contracted medical services will increase by $245,000 next year.
“We have options, but the jail is the biggest liability this county has,” Leitha said. He said the biggest problem was the time-consuming job of handing out medications to the inmates. He called the projected increase an “unreasonable increase” and told commissioners he would be talking to two other companies about providing medical services at the jail before the current contract expires in September.
To try to alleviate some of his staffing problems, the county is paying for training for deputies and jailers. Currently they have two deputies attending the Alamo Area Council of Governments Law Enforcement Academy (a six month program) which costs $3,800 per person. Additionally, he has two more ready to start in the August academy. He also has two employees in jailer school.
“We gotta homegrown our own,” Leitha said.
Work on the budget will continue in a July 17 workshop. The budget and tax rate decisions will be made in September before the beginning of the new fiscal year Oct. 1.
