Free COVID-19 testing Tuesday at HCYEC

Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas has announced a planned COVID-19 testing effort on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
“Given the increases we’ve seen in active cases and hospitalizations over the last two weeks, I’d like to remind everyone that there is a free COVID-19 testing clinic coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 3,” Thomas said.
Anyone wishing to be tested for COVID-19 may show up Tuesday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Hwy. 27 in Kerrville. “No doctor’s referral or appointment is necessary to get tested,” Thomas said.
