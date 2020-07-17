CPVFD needs help, seeks to form ESD

After learning of potential budget cuts proposed by Kerr County officials, and being forced to cancel one of their two annual fundraisers, members of the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department hosted a public meeting Saturday night to introduce the option of forming an Emergency Service District taxing entity in order to guarantee funding for the department and ensure the future of protection for residents of East Kerr County.
“These 24 people behind me here and I have donated 10,237 volunteer hours to this community each year, because we love what we do,” CPVFD Chief Charles Holt said. “We’re just asking for some help to be able to keep doing the job of protecting and serving this community.”
CPVFD covers 104 square miles in Zone 2, which has a population of 4,710 and a total of 2,025 rooftops, both residential and commercial.
In addition, CPFVD will complete a merger with the smaller Elm Pass Volunteer Fire Department on Oct. 1, increasing the size and needs of the department, Holt said.
Holt began the meeting by explaining how the proposed cuts from the county would affect the department.
“For those unaware, the county has proposed to cut funding of $25,200,” Holt said. “This would be a huge blow to us and with COVID-19, we are not having a fundraiser this year, which will lead to a $35,000 loss for this department.”
Should the county elect to cut funding to CPVFD and other departments, Holt said the loss would be more than $60,000.
“Without this money, we could only operate for one more year,” Holt said.
The CPVFD operate on a total annual budget of $81,258.92. Holt said the annual fixed expense budget for the CPVFD is $27,546.65, more than $21,000 of which is designated for required liability insurance. Maintenance expenses top out at $27,167.89, which includes fuel, vehicle repair and maintenance, as well as repairs and maintenance to the fire station. The CPVFD training budget consists of $4,603.65. Operating expenses include tools and equipment, communication (radios), office and CPA fees, computer software and uniforms for a total of $21,940.73.
“We work very hard to get by with very little, but there are some things that we just can’t get by with any more,” Holt said. “Right now, half of our bunker gear is out of date and needs to be replaced.”
Then before a crowd of more than 30 local residents, Holt explained how the ESD would affect each of them.
“ESDs are like Municipal Water Districts in that local control and local taxes are used to fund the services,” Holt said. “We would like to begin with a .06 cents tax rate. A property assessed at $100,000 would pay $60 per year.”
Holt went on to explain that creating an ESD is the “only stable funding method available for all the unincorporated areas of our state.”
Peppered with pushback on increased taxes, Holt laid out the options for all taxpayers.
“If we want to continue to operate this department without an ESD, we will have to rely on the county for funding, which will probably result in the increase in county taxes,” Holt said. “And if we allow this department to go away, your insurance rates will skyrocket to more than we are proposing with the ESD.”
Holt explained that by having access to fire protection in East Kerr County, insurance ratings are decreased due to a quicker response time.
“If this department goes away and the nearest responding department is in Kerrville, your insurance rates will definitely be affected,” Holt said.
Over the past year, Holt said CPVFD have responded to 137 total calls, including:
• 8 Structure fires;
• 40 Wildland fires;
• 30 Vehicle accidents;
• 15 Mutual aid calls;
• 12 Gas leaks;
• 8 Lift assists;
• 6 Fire slams;
• 1 Water rescue;
• 8 Secure landing zone calls.
“We are a busy department,” Holt said.
Kerr County Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser and Tax Assessor Bob Reeves were on hand to field questions as well.
Reeves explained that all taxes collected on behalf of an ESD are distributed directly to the ESD and can be used only by the department.
Reeves also said he and his wife are supporters of volunteer fire departments and have had to use their services “on more than one occasion” as West Kerr County residents.
“If you were able to get the ESD issue on the May ballot, you could start seeing funds in late 2020 or early 2021,” Reeves said.
There are currently two Emergency Service Districts in Kerr County, one serving Ingram and the other serving Mountain Home.
Moser said he believes those ESDs work well for those communities, but said he could not comment on whether the funding will be continued or cut.
Holt has committed to hosting many more informational public meetings and will seek to obtain the 100 signatures needed to have the CPVFD ESD issue on an upcoming ballot.
“We want to provide as much information to residents as we can,” Holt said. “You then will have to opportunity to choose whether you want it (CPVFD ESD) or not.”
