Juneteenth event planned at Doyle Center

“Juneteenth,” the celebration of the anniversary of the emancipation of the slaves in Texas in 1865, will be celebrated again in Kerrville on June 19, but this year with an added recognition of much more recent events.
Local memories
Clifton Fifer Jr., Sylvia Lewis and Lois Shaw of Kerrville shared some of their Juneteenth memories recently. Most of them revolve around George Washington Carver Park (“Carver Park” to most residents), the Doyle School neighborhood, and Kerrville’s Black All-Stars baseball players.
The park used to have a wrought iron arch/gate that announced its full name, Fifer said; the home baseball field had home and visitors’ covered stands and a concession stand; and a covered, screened, rock-base barbecue pit on the west side of the park big enough to prepare two whole cows for the meat for the annual Juneteenth party.
“All us boys thought we’d grow up to do that,” Fifer said.
“Local dads would man the barbecue pit for two straight days and nights before June 19,” Fifer said, “and local mothers would prepare other dishes for the party. Everybody from Kerrville came to the ball game and party, especially the barbecue. And the food somehow never ran out.”
Fifer, a retired Kerrville ISD history teacher, said school textbooks have rarely included much of a lesson for students on “Juneteenth.” But some books, including children’s books, have been published on “Juneteenth” as teaching tools.
Lewis is the widow of Joe Lewis who played baseball from age 17. She said they came in 1951 and he was a graduate of Doyle School when Kerrville ISD was segregated.
Fifer said, “Home plate of the ball field would have been at the current Splash Pad, with a backstop, homestands 10 or 12 steps high and the visitors’ side a couple rows shorter, but both with covers. The concession stand had three windows, and ice chests with Pepsi and RC Cola for sale.”
That was a real treat and only on weekends, they said.
Fifer earned spending money – 35 cents per ball – by retrieving errant baseballs; and admitted to spending most of it on concession stand treats.
“The ball games were so popular that church services let out early so people could come. The fence went out 500 feet,” he said, adding the games lasted noon to the final inning.
Lewis said her husband Joe hit his first home run on April 24, 1955, a date memorable for her because he was playing in a ball game that day while she was in the hospital having their first child.
Fifer said the Pleasure Garden, “Hilly’s (Frazier) place” would have music at the same time and it could be heard at the ball field.
Shaw said she moved here in 1969. Doyle School then had a gym where the pavilion is now; and the Kerrville All-Stars also played basketball and, for a few years, on the Kerrville Golden Eagle football team.
The Doyle neighborhood had a “Dad’s Club” of local fathers who helped the school, with funding and as sponsors of their July 4 and Juneteenth parties, including the barbecuing.
The school also had Mayday celebrations with crowned May Queens; and Shaw said she’d barely moved in that spring when she was recruited to bake at least one pie for that celebration.
Brief history
Fifer and other locals explain that the historic name for this holiday is the contraction of the date it stands for, June 19, and it came about because of the unfamiliar use of American English by the slaves of the time.
Here is a brief history of events behind the story.
On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers led by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger landed at Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War had ended, and that the enslaved were now free.
This was two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which became official Jan. 1, 1863.
The Emancipation Proclamation had little impact on Texans due to the minimal number of Union troops to enforce the new executive order. But with the arrival of Granger’s regiment, the forces were finally strong enough to influence and overcome the resistance, according to some sources.
Later explanations of this two-plus-year delay were offered in several versions. One said a messenger was murdered on his way to Texas with this news. Another said the news was purposefully withheld by slave owners to maintain the labor force on plantations. And another is that federal troops waited for slave owners to reap one last cotton harvest before coming to Texas to enforce Lincoln’s proclamation. Fifer and others also referred to the last story.
“General Order No. 3”
Granger read this order; “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights to property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor. The freedmen are advised to remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere.”
Some owners suppressed this news and waited to the end of cotton harvest season. Some, before legally freeing slaves, beat, lynched or even murdered them. Many former slaves scattered, leaving Texas and migrating North to start anew. They weren’t interested in working under their former owners, even for pay.
After 1865, minimal celebrations were held; but at the same time public areas such as parks, businesses and schools were starting to be segregated. As a temporary remedy, former slaves in Houston pooled funds to have $800 to buy 10 acres of land they called Emancipation Park. This “private” site, 1872 to the 1950s, later included the only public park and swimming pool in Houston open to all African-Americans. Other similar parks were in Mexia and Austin,
On Jan. 1, 1980, Texas became the first state to declare “Juneteenth” as a holiday. Some families and descendants make a pilgrimage to Galveston on this date. The number of celebrations, often similar to Fourth of July events, in Texas and across America rose and fell over the years since. Even now, not every U.S. state has declared it a holiday.
