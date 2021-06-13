‘Riparian Restoration’ stabilizes riverbank

Upper Guadalupe River Authority staff and a group of volunteer naturalists and gardeners continue to tackle a long-term project behind Dietert Center and adjoining the River Trailhead there.
It is an effort to repair the disturbed area on a steep slope in the “riparian area” next to the Guadalupe River.
The group held a workday last Saturday to identify, plant and water the desirable green and blooming plants that now cover that steep slope from the edge of the paved River Trail to some gravel bars below.
They also weeded out the undesirable plants, and treated or avoided the fire ants they found; and checked the condition of the rock and concrete drainage path for stormwater from the Dietert Center parking lot under the trail and down onto that slope.
That section of the River Trail was completed about two years ago.
UGRA General Manager Ray Buck said they took on this project to get a better idea what they can do, and what works in “repairing” disturbed areas on the slopes and riparian areas next to the river.
“It has been a good learning opportunity for us and this site has been a good ‘outdoor laboratory’.” Buck said. “This restoration is a concept we hope to promote in coming years. What we want to examine is, ‘Can it be replicated by landowners without a lot of expense?’”
For Saturday’s work day, UGRA leaders Travis Linscomb and Tara Bushnoe signed up almost two dozen volunteers, and about half showed up ready to work.
Linscomb sent an advance message to them, explaining that for two years, they have used seeding, erosion control jute matting and terracing to stabilize the slope and prevent erosion.
“This is an area that was cleared of vegetation during the River Trail construction and because of the slope and transition to the riparian (riverside channel area) below, we were very concerned about erosion,” he told them. “The slope is now covered with vegetation!”
The crew working last Saturday was asked to help the plant succession along by removing some of the less desirable plants, and give the favorable native forbs and grasses more room to grow.
“Our goal is to just nudge the plant community a bit, but not to create any big transformation,” Linscomb said.
He said they were digging up Malta star thistle and musk thistle; thinning out areas of western ragweed to allow more room for other grasses and forbs; seeding in areas where weeds were removed; inventorying plants and wildlife; and surveying areas still vulnerable to erosion for future work.
Volunteers were told they could stay Saturday as long as each was able, and could come and go as their schedules permitted. They also were invited to return in the future on their own time and continue to weed, observe and record.
Bushnoe just asked them to send her an email describing what they did and when.
“We planted a lot of milkweek seeds previously, and a lot of wildflower seeds,” Linscomb said. “On the first covered area, we first put down jute meshing and mulch.”
He and Bushnoe said they want the wildflower pollinators to grow well on this slope, such as Indian blanket and bluebonnets, plus the Eastern gammagrass, American basketflower, snapdragons and Little Bluestem.
“We started planning and planting about April 2019,” Linscomb said.
They also put large timbers, and large rocks – of which the Hill Country has plenty – to slow the force of water runoff. So far, he said, UGRA has spent probably less than $1,000 on this project, plus using donated items.
The area to be covered by the plantings is from the slope adjacent to the paved River Trail, downhill to the gravel bars just beside the nearest river channel.
Bushnoe said the inventory is for identifying “the plants you don’t want, if you have a choice.” And she added, “We didn’t pull the weeds the first two years. My theory was, if it had roots, they were welcome.”
She said compared to “landscaping” jobs, for this one they put out a lot of seed and native grass mixes plus Indian Blanket, Mexican Hat, Prairie Cone Flowers, Lemon Bee Balm and Horsemint.
UGRA officials asked last Saturday’s volunteers, and any others who want to contribute, for their suggestions, saying, “This has been a learning experience for UGRA and we are trying out techniques and learning as we go. Please share your observations and suggestions with us for future work.”
And if you’re an area landowner with a bare slope of land where erosion can be an issue, the UGRA staff could have some suggestions to try.
The UGRA offices are located at 125 Lehmann Dr., Suite 100, Kerrville. Bushnoe can be contacted at 896-5456, ext. 227. The main office number is 896-5445; and their website is www.ugra.org.
Signage
To help passersby on the paved River Trail, there are signs on posts nearby, one that shows a photo of the bare slope that was left when the River Trail section was completed by the city. Other information is given on this reclamation effort.
