County mulls fireworks

Kerr County Commissioners restricted holiday fireworks use; and updated the agreement and fees for 2022 livestock activities in the Ag Barn at their Dec. 13 meeting.
Restrictions, December
fireworks season
Area residents need to know commissioners voted 5-0 to restrict the sale of two types of fireworks for the Christmas/New Year’s holidays, and not allow sales or use of “skyrockets with sticks” or “Missiles with fins.”
Commissioner Don Harris said due to lack of rain and the dry conditions, he thinks conditions that allow fires will be worse by Dec. 31/Jan. 1. Colleagues agreed, and County Judge Robert Kelly said the church-supported fireworks store will have plenty of other fireworks types they can sell.
Agreement, fees, HCYEC,
2022 livestock shows
Commissioners voted 5-0 to modify their agreement with the Hill Country Youth Event Center and the District Livestock Show, re-formed due to COVID last year. Their description was that only hogs and ag mechanics in the “Hill District Grandstand Show” (its new name) will be held in Kerr’s facilities, with other livestock show activities in nearby counties.
Global Spectrum,
quality incentives
Under the county’s agreement with Global Spectrum for management of the HCYEC, Commissioners decided how much “qualitative incentives” the county should pay local manager Jake Williamson out of the top possible figure of $15,000. They decided to pay out $10,000 considering 416 events there under operations under COVID and use by 4-H.
Lease agreement,
Constable vehicle
Constable Brad Rider, Pct. 4, got court approval to order a new 2022 Dodge Ram pickup with new camera, under the fleet management program, but has to hope for delivery next May.
Proposed Farmer’s Market
Joseph R. Martin, president of the Heart of the Hills Farmer’s Market, talked to commissioners Monday asking permission to re-open a “producers’ farmers’ market” on the first Saturday of each month.
Martin hopes to open a “producer-driven” farmer’s market (no “crafters,” just producers of food items) on the first Saturday of March from 8 a.m.-12 noon and hold it monthly after that for Kerr and surrounding counties.
He cited the corner of Sidney Baker and Main streets as the highest traffic corner in town; and said the parking lot space would allow for almost three dozen booths.
Letz said he loved the idea, but felt unsure it is consistent with current county policy. He noted a previous “market days” used to be held there, but commissioners decided to move all such activities including food, craft and car shows off courthouse grounds and to the Hill Country Youth Event Center instead. He asked Martin if he’s considered using River Star Park there; and Martin said that park is great for some things but doesn’t have the same good visibility for people driving by its fenceline. He also noted the previous courthouse market days experienced uncertain weather.
Martin acknowledged that was true, and canopies for stalls were sometimes in danger of blowing over; but it also drew food producers and customers from Kerr and adjacent counties. He sees a way to count attendees with “clickers” each hour; and perhaps have college students there to survey customers about where they came from and why.
Discussion turned to how Martin’s plans compare to the Friday evening Downtown Farmer’s Market at the AC Schreiner House lawn. Martin said he’s not affiliated with or competing with that market; and noted that in the near future that market will have to move, for construction and renovation of that former Schreiner house into a museum. “It will be under construction at some point,” he said.
Harris first moved to approve the new monthly market event on a three-month trial basis; and got a second from Belew. But after further discussion Belew changed his mind and the motion failed.
Letz said he was hesitant because the county is trying to run a paying facility at the Ag Barn, and Martin was asking to use the courthouse grounds for free.
Justin Graham, spouse of Kayte Graham who works with the Friday market, outlined its history since 2017, and said fortunately after the county turned down that event, staff at Kerrville City Hall pointed them to the Schreiner house location. He said a number of their participants are from Kendall and Gillespie counties; and most have multiple locations to fill out their money-making “schedule.” He called this new one “divisive;” questioned Martin’s motives; and said he doesn’t feel this community can support a third market including the one held at the Ag Barn.
Martin said he sees two opportunities with a Friday and a Saturday for producers.
Then Harris’ motion failed for lack of a second; and he suggested Martin think about River Star Park.
UGRA trailer, county storage
The Upper Guadalupe River Authority requested to keep a trailer at a county facility for storage and retrieval as needed.
Commissioners said Monday they considered some possible locations including at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, and decided the best place would be at a county Road & Bridge Storage Yard; and voted 5-0 to tell UGRA staff about that approved location.
AACOG Criminal Justice
Advisory Committee
Commissioners voted unanimously to re-appoint Rosa Lavender and Mary Krebs to the Alamo Area Council of Government Criminal Justice Advisory Committee. They will each serve an addition two-year term on that regional board.
Court members also voted to replace Callie Gargano and Jody Grinstead as alternates for those two primary representatives.
VFDs, ESDs, social service
contracts
Commissioners voted unanimously to appoint Albert Martinez at a member of the board of Emergency Services District #1, to replace Tim Huchton. Martinez was called to the front of the courtroom to take his oath of office and be sworn in.
Commissioners also appointed five board members to the new Emergency Services District #3.
In another unanimous action and with no discussion, the court members approved contracts with the Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department, and also with the CASA and K’Star nonprofit organizations here.
Road repair supplies
Commissioners also opened annual bids for Road Base, Cold Mix, Aggregate, Emulsion Oil and Corrugated Metal Pipe and referred them to Road & Bridge Director Kelly Hoffer for consideration.
SO retirement
Sheriff Larry Leitha presented, with commissioners, a resolution congratulating Officer Lee Behrens on his retirement after 36 years of law enforcement and community services in Kerr County.
Behrens served as a corrections office, dispatcher, patrol deputy, Patrol Corporal and as the Warrants/Civil Division sergeant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.