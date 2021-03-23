Leitha honored at MOWW March meeting

The Hill Country Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars hosted Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha at their March Chapter meeting.
As guest speaker, the Sheriff related the challenges he and his deputies and staff faced during the recent winter storm and associated power outages, road closures, etc. Though the Sheriff’s office itself had an emergency generator, replenishing its fuel supply proved to be an ongoing challenge.
His deputies continued responding to a variety of calls for assistance, traffic accidents, welfare checks, providing food and water for stranded residents, providing meals for those in the county jail, and maintaining courthouse security for several days.
In recognition for the continued outstanding service to the community by KCSO, not only for the winter storm response, but also for the everyday protection and assistance they provide, Hill Country Chapter presented the Sheriff with the MOWW Merit Award for Outstanding Community Service, and a proclamation describing the exemplary performance of the Sheriff’s Office.
The Military Order of the World Wars is a veteran’s service organization. MOWW focuses on patriotism, youth leadership activities, law enforcement, homeland security and other outreach programs. Membership is open to current and former officers of the uniformed services and their spouses, children and grandchildren. For more information, contact Hill Country Chapter Commander, Col. Norm Wells at 895-0788. Additional information and an application for membership can be found at the MOWW website: www.moww.org.
