Veteran’s Day Parade set for Saturday

Dust off the lawn chair, grab an umbrella or hat and an American flag, and join friends and neighbors in honoring the veterans of the Hill Country on Saturday morning at the Veteran’s Day Parade.
The parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Cully Drive at the exit of the Peterson Ambulatory Center and make its way down Cully, across Thompson Drive and into Louise Hays Park.
High school bands from Tivy, Center Point and Ingram will lead the parade, along with World War II veteran Bob Finch as the grand marshal riding in an antique car.
“The bands will make their way to the Centennial Field (amphitheater) in the park and into formation around the amphitheater with veterans and their families and others there to honor them seated in front,” said Jeff Harris, one of the organizers of the event.
The bands will provide music including the national anthem and all five of the military service songs for the ceremony. The “Turning Point Band” will provide additional patriotic music and other live music.
The event is slated to last until noon. At least four food trucks will be on site and the VFW post nearby will be having their barbeque fundraiser and their Choo-Choo BBQ train will be in the park.
“There will be decorated floats, pickups and trailers in the parade. Parking will be available in the park and at Riverhills Mall. Small flags will be passed out to the attendees,” Harris said.
Veteran’s Day was originally known as Armistice Day and celebrated the end of the Great War (World War 1) in 1919. After World War II and the Korean Conflict, then President Dwight Eisenhower signed legislation in 1954 to declare the day to be called Veterans Day and made it a day to honor all veterans who serve in all branches of the military.
“Veteran’s Day is the day to celebrate and be happy for the veterans who served and came home and a day to honor them for their service,” Harris added.
According to Harris, a U.S. Marine veteran and branch manager of South Star Bank in Kerrville, Kerr County has the largest population of veterans per capita (12.4 percent) in the state of Texas.
“We are looking forward to a great turnout for the parade and hope everyone will come on into the park and celebrate with all of our local veterans Saturday morning,” Harris said.
The parade follows the Rotary Club of Kerrville’s Veteran’s Day appreciation breakfast on Friday morning at the Veteran’s Center (the old armory) on Meadowview. The breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning. All local veterans are invited to the event.
