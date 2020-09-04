Rio 10 once again entertaining Kerr moviegoers

After five and a half long months of closure, Kerrville’s Rio 10 Cinemas reopened Friday afternoon with a new slate of films and a host of safety precautions to protect patrons.
The theater shut down in March, along with other local businesses, said Sid Hall, president of Rio Entertainment.
He noted that by May 1, movie theaters were permitted to reopen, but with a 25-percent capacity restriction – so the difficult decision was made to remain closed.
“We felt that it was not viable for us to reopen at 25 percent, so we were waiting for 50 percent,” Hall said. At the same time, the situation became more challenging to navigate as movie studios repeatedly pushed back release dates, leaving theaters with no new films to show.
Hall added that some theaters across the country opened in May and June at 25 percent capacity, but showings were largely “repertory,” or previously released, films.
“We were really starved for content, and we made a decision not to open until the content became available,” Hall said. “We have been closed this entire time, and that’s true for theaters all across the country.”
Since film availability wasn’t widespread until a few weeks ago, the situation remains a bit touch-and-go.
“Movie theaters are very much in danger of going out of business,” Hall said. “It all depends on whether people feel safe coming back to movie theaters, it depends on whether or not we have product to play in our movie theaters, (and) it depends on the virus and whether cases are going up or cases going down.”
But Hall, like others in the industry, remains cautiously optimistic.
The Rio 10 opened its doors at 4 p.m. Friday, a staged reopening offering three films, with a fourth to be added next week. Films include “Unhinged,” “Bill and Ted Face the Music,” and “The New Mutants.” On Thursday, the Rio 10 will add “Tenet,” starring Robert Pattinson.
Hall noted that the theater is opening at 50-percent capacity, but with social distancing and safety protocols in place, it will probably remain less than 50-percent occupied.
Staff members have been diligent about safety, curtaining off every other row, with each group required to leave two seats between themselves and the next group.
“We’re following the CDC guidelines, the governor’s guidelines on reopening movie theaters, and we’re also following the CinemaSafe protocols developed by the National Association of Theatre Owners in conjunction with an epidemiologist from UCLA,” said Hall.
All patrons are required to wear a mask to enter the building, and all employees are required to wear a mask and gloves, with temperature checks and a safety questionnaire mandated daily for theater employees.
“We’re doing everything that we can think of to be safe, to make it safe for our customers and our employees,” Hall said.
Showtimes will be staggered, with one showing held on one side of the complex and another at the other, leaving plenty of time to thoroughly sanitize the auditorium between showings, and preventing large groups from congregating in the lobby.
Hall said he’s delighted that local patrons will be able to enjoy the moviegoing experience once more, and hopeful that the industry will survive the pandemic.
“I think going to the movies is a huge cultural experience,” he said. “Watching a movie in a movie theater is such a different experience than sitting at home and watching it on your television.”
Ultimately, he added, it’s good to be back.
“We’re just excited to be open,” he said. “I don’t think any other industry has been closed for this long.”
For more information, visit www.rioentertainment.com or follow Rio 10 Cinemas on Facebook.
