Massive structure fire at Old Ingram Loop residence

Multiple fire departments were called to assist the Ingram Volunteer Fire Department in battling a massive structure fire in the 300 block of Old Ingram Loop Sunday afternoon.
The Kerrville Fire Department responded at around 4:15 p.m., joining IVFD, Hunt Volunteer Fire Department and Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Early reports indicate the owners of the residence were not home at the time of the fire and three pets were rescued.
More details will be reported when available.
