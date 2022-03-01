Murr defeats Virdell, will face Herrera in November

Incumbent Texas District 53 Representative Andrew Murr has defeated challenger Wesley Virdell in the Republican Primary Election.
With 95 percent of the votes tallied, Murr was leading by nearly a 2-to-1 margin with 21,218 votes to Virdell’s 12,275.
“I am humbled and excited by the outpouring of support of the constituents in our 16-county district based on my record for standing up for our rural values and making sure the Texas Hill Country, West Texas and South Texas have a strong voice in Austin,” Murr said Tuesday night. “I plan to continue to work with constituents, community leaders and elected officials in identifying needs for our part of the state.”
Murr’s Democratic opponent in the Nov. 3 General Election will be Joe P. Herrera, whom Murr defeated the last election cycle.
Murr was first elected to represent District 53 in the Texas House of Representatives in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.