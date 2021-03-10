Last week’s annoucement by Governor Greg Abbott has spurred debate and confusion regarding the contin- ued use of face masks in the fight against COVID-19, leaving local officials to clarify their stance on whether customers, patrons or patients will still be required to wear masks in their respective locations.
At a Lubbock press conference on March 2, Abbott declared he was lifting the statewide mask mandate and increasing capacity for businesses to 100 percent effective Wednesday, March 10.
"With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus,” Abbott said. "We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100 percent. Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed. Today's announcement does not abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year. Instead, it is a reminder that each person has a role to play in their own personal safety and the safety of others. With this executive order, we are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny."
Peterson Health
Immediately following Abbott’s announcement, Peterson Health President/CEO Cory Edmondson issued the following statement:
“Despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s ‘Executive Order No. GA-34’ to lift the mask mandate starting March 10, Peterson Health will continue to require the use of face coverings or face masks for all employees throughout their healthcare facilities,” Edmondson said. “ They also will strongly encourage the use of face coverings in all public settings or in areas where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. As healthcare workers, Peterson Health strongly believes that wearing facemasks protects patients, employees, and the community from the spread of COVID-19.”
Edmondson said with cases continuing, Peterson Health does not believe it would be prudent at this time to discontinue the use of face masks.
“Gov. Abbott did state that businesses, including hospitals, may still limit capacity and/or implement additional safety protocols at their own discretion. With that, Peterson Health will continue to follow CDC guidelines, the Health & Human Services Commission, and other best practices, as they have from the very beginning of the pandemic,” Edmondson said. “We have concerns about the Governor’s order. We are starting to see a decline in positive cases and hospitalizations for the first time in nearly a year; and are feeling a great sense of hope and relief. Believe me, I personally don’t like wearing a mask. However, this is not about me. I wear a mask for the safety of my staff, our patients and the community.”
Edmondson said he is in favor of “independence, freedom of choice and free will,” but added he believes wearing a mask while the COVID-19 risk continues is “the right thing to do,” especially for healthcare workers.
“We feel we are starting to make headway in this COVID battle, and masks play an important role in the fight and containment of COVID,” Edmondson said. “I will do whatever it takes to keep my staff safe and protect them from facing another massive load and enduring the emotional and physical toll that comes for caring for COVID patients in our hospital. Now is not the time to let our guard down.”
Kerrville ISD
Kerrville Independent School District Superintendent Dr, Mark Foust responded with the following statement:
“In an abundance of caution, and in continued alignment to the guidance from the CDC, TEA, and State and local medical officials, KISD will continue our COVID-19 mitigations (including mandated mask wearing) for the remainder of the school year,” Foust said in a post on social media.
Kerr County
Dub Thomas, Kerr County Emegency Coordinator, suggested that citizens have misinterpreted the governor’s intent to lifting of the mask mandate in increased capacity at businesses.
“I would like to point out something that the governor said with his announcement that many people may have missed or that has been glossed over,” Thomas said. “Gov. Abbott said his executive does not mean we are to take it as a signal to abandon safe practices. Instead, the governor reminded us that each and every person has a job to do in protecting the safety of others, as well as themselves.”
Thomas pointed out that the COVID-19 case numbers are continuing to decline due to the safety protocols put in place, such as wearing masks, social distancing and hand washing, and suggested eliminating these practices could see the numbers increase.
“Our COVID-19 numbers here in Kerr County have been showing great improvement over the past few weeks as our numbers of active cases and hospitalizations have been drastically decreasing. I sure would hate to see folks get lax at this point and abandon the safety precautions that helped get us to this point. Why? Because doing so could put us in danger of seeing another wave of positive cases – especially since we do not have nearly enough people vaccinated yet,” Thomas said. “It is my hope that our Kerr County citizens will continue to look out for their neighbors and their families by practicing safety measures for a while longer.”
H-E-B
Following the governor’s annoucement, local grocer H-E-B announced that masks will still be required inside all H-E-B locations.
The following corporate statement was issued on March 5:
“At H-E-B, our top priority is protecting the health and safety of our partners, customers and the communities we serve.
“While statewide policy has changed, our store protocol has not. Mask use at our stores will remain. Our signs requiring mask use will remain posted at entrances and we will continue to make announcements in store.
“We will continue to expect shoppers to wear masks while in our stores. Additionally, we will still require all our partners and vendors to wear masks while at work.
“H-E-B has always been a strong proponent and advocate of mask use even before mandates and orders were passed.
“The CDC, state and local health officials strongly advise the use of masks or facial coverings in public spaces as a proven way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. To help keep Texans healthy, we’ve had several safety protocols in place since the early days of the pandemic, and until all Texans including our partners have access to the COVID-19 vaccine, we will continue these efforts.
“Throughout the pandemic, we are thankful that we’ve seen strong compliance with mask wearing at our stores. But we need the help of all Texans to ensure compliance continues. For those customers without masks we will give them one.
“The ending of mask ordinances puts real pressure on retailers to enforce an emotional topic for many.
“We ask for kindness and understanding from our customers in our expectation of them to wear masks in our stores.
“Also, we understand some customers cannot wear a mask due to medical exceptions. We request all customers adhere to the COVID-19 protocols we have in place while shopping.”
