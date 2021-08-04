New Hal Peterson Middle School ready for students

The new Hal Peterson Middle School on Loop 534 will open its doors to staff and students for the 2021-22 school year officially on Monday Aug. 10 when staff has moved in, and students arrive for the first school day Aug. 16.
On July 28, with the new campus deemed “substantially complete,” Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust led a tour for members of the Kerrville school district’s Long Range Planning Committee and the Community Facilities Advisory Committee and a few other guests.
The school is a two-story “boomerang shape” with two designated classroom and activity wings separated by the main offices and kitchen/dining area on the first floor, and the library upstairs. Those classroom areas are designated Academic and Fine Arts on one end, Administration and Library in the middle front with the Dining Area at the back, and Art, the second Academic area and Athletics on the other end.
The dining area, with its ramp entry and performance stage on two sides and the “learning stairs” on the other, has a two-story height and a wall of glass on the back facing the football field and bus drive.
Parents will bring students to the front of the building on entry drives from Loop 534 and Olympic Drive; and buses will use the designated driveway loop at the back. Most of the staff parking also is at the back. There is a separate drive off Olympic Drive to the field house behind the athletic field.
Six tennis courts were built farther up the hill behind the main building.
The moving crates with “dolly wheels” that the district rented to move everything from the old school and into the new one weren’t all unpacked yet. But many of the rooms have their colorful new furniture, and the librarian has moved most of the books and other materials onto new shelving in the library on the second floor.
“This is 192,000 square feet under one roof on a hill about 400 feet from Loop 534,” Foust said.
Foust said the new school is smaller than Tivy High, but not by much.
The tour started in the new front entrance hall, from the front doors past the main offices and through to the dining area at the center back of the first floor.
That front hall has a two-story ceiling height inside the main front doors; and at the second-floor height inset in one wall is the stained glass wall that was in the old HPMS library wall. Foust said it was carefully removed and reassembled as part of one wall of the library upstairs.
Foust said, on the matter of safety, the two sets of front doors are bullet-proof, and the office staff will be buzzing in visitors at each set of doors.
There’s a separate room for PTO activities and storage; and an office for the School Resource Officer at the front doors, also connected to the school clinic.
He said there are two “hard corners” (one in each academic “house”) and metal gates that can be electronically lowered to close access to the academic wings on both floors. This could be done either for safety, or if a public program is held on the central stage with an audience in the dining space.
“The rule now is to have the kids stay in place to be safe until they can get out of the building safely,” Foust said.
The tour continued in one academic wing where Foust demonstrated the glass classroom walls that are installed throughout the academic spaces. They have options of single doors or the whole wall can be folded into recesses; and “nest or un-nest,” he said.
“The spaces can be either traditional or non-traditional; and adults can see the students at all times.”
Foust said teachers can combine their classes for joint projects or be separated. And some of the other walls include “writing surfaces” so the teachers and students can literally write on them.
Furniture includes a variety of styles from “hockey stools” to rocker chairs to tall stools, at tables. There are no “traditional” student desks with fixed desktops. The typical classroom in the new building has “flex furniture and flexibility in the walls.”
The tour continued with a walk through the larger gym (10,000 square feet) and the weight room for athletes, and other spaces beyond on the back of the building. (The smaller gym is 6,000 square feet.)
He pointed out a concession stand in the hallway outside the gym; and added that the new football field also has a press box and a concession stand with restrooms. The football field was installed with soccer lines on its turf, too.
Upstairs in that northeast wing, Foust moved to the second-floor balcony overlooking the dining area below, then led the group into the new library at the front of the building.
Attendees got another view of the stained glass wall on one side of the room, plus outdoor reading and art space on outside decks.
Foust especially pointed out the view from inside the school across Loop 534, roughly toward Calvary Temple Church and toward to the hills.
“We are 55 feet above Loop 534. This is a prime-time view the kids will have up here on the outside decks.”
The next stop was via the central hall to the Fine Arts area to see the Choir room and Band hall, then back through the backstage part of the performance stage to the dining area, for Foust’s presentation on the overall project.
The choir room has storage for robes and costumes; and Theater Arts includes a “black box” performance space of about 1.400 square feet.
The Band Hall got a hard-surface tile floor and a special acoustically designed ceiling that’s not flat. And its six windows high on two walls that let in natural light also are outfitted with motorized shades.
The whole building is wired for interactive Bluetooth, he said, and has extra-wide halls.
“The glass walls will be open most of the time,” Foust said.
They rebuilt a “Spike Shack” in the hallway facing the eating area, so the Functional Living students can be a central part of student life and continue their business in the building.
Standing in the sunken seating area, he pointed out the two garage-style doors that roll up for access to the food serving lines. That space includes about 6,000 square feet.
Possible future plans
“We designed the building for 1,200 students, and we can grow into it. And we have room for the sixth grade ‘community’ to come here, too, if we decide to do that,” Foust said.
He said the administration and board will be communicating with the public, especially parents, in the fall to ask how they feel about moving sixth graders into the same building with seventh and eighth graders.
But for now, the space will be the Electives wing for the middle school.
“This is the fruits of the labor of the Long-Range Planning Committee and the Facilities Advisory Committee. We’re proud of all of you and of this new school,” Foust told the group. “And it will grow with the kids.”
Progress report
Foust said they tried to use as many local contracting and construction services as possible, including one who installed all the plumbing in the new building.
“This new school has one foot in tradition, and one leg in the future,” Foust said.
He told the group there are no lockers in the building except for special-needs students.
Textbooks will be digital and every student will get a combination tablet/laptop to use for the school year.
“Actually, we are one-on-one with devices for every student fourth grade and up. COVID pushed us to the digital age,” Foust told them.
The official dedication ceremony is being planned for the fall.
Committee members asked about the old school and proceeds from its sale.
Foust said the property on Sidney Baker is already listed for sale; and the proceeds from that sale, when it happens, will first be used “land for land costs.” Any other money from the sale will go to costs to build Olympic Drive and capital projects.
“We figured ‘fair market value’ at about $5 million; and it would cost about $1 million to tear it down. It sits on 25.2 acres,” Foust said. “The district is asking for concept plans and drawings from every bidder.”
Assistant Supt. Wade Ivy followed up with a brief report on “Safety Projects” and repairs at existing campuses, including security cameras, locked safety vestibules, fire and intrusion alarms, door hardware (lockable from the inside,) roofing, HVAC, plumbing, site and accessibility improvements, and new flexible learning spaces, one at each campus, mimicking those at the new HPMS.
He also briefly touched on the new Ag Barn, and said the next time these committees gathered, they could meet there to see it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.