Foust leaving KISD

Dr. Mark Foust, current Kerrville ISD superintendent, has been named as the lone finalist for superintendent of schools in Northwest ISD. The hiring will become official following a state-required 21-day waiting period.
Dr. Foust joined Kerrville ISD in January of 2017. Since coming to Kerrville, he has worked closely with the KISD Board of Trustees, students, staff, parents, district leadership team and community leaders to continuously improve educational opportunities for our students.
With the engagement of the Long- Range Facilities Planning Committee and the Community Facilities Advisory Committee, the district developed and successfully passed a historic $88.9M Bond Election in November of 2018.
The 2018 Bond Program prioritized school safety upgrades across the district, addressed much needed life-cycle replacements of roofs, HVAC systems and other projects that improved every campus in the district. Bond construction projects included the purchase of land across from Tivy High School to build a 192,000 square feet, innovative, flexible instructional facility to replace an aging Hal Peterson Middle School. The district also completed construction of a state-of-the-art Tivy Ag Facility.
In 2017, Dr. Foust facilitated a committee of parents, teachers, district leaders, community leaders and elected officials to create the KISD Profile of a Graduate. In 2018 Dr. Foust and the Board of Trustees engaged in a year-long focus on “eXceptional Governance” that led to the development of a set of Core Values and Beliefs and revised the KISD Vision statement and District goals.
When asked for his thoughts, Dr. Foust said, “This community has incredible students, and this district has the most amazing faculty and staff that constantly go above and beyond the call of duty to focus on student learning and success. I have been blessed these last six years to work with this generous and philanthropic community to expand and grow our instructional programs and learning opportunities for our students. Through the challenges of the pandemic I have witnessed, firsthand, the GRIT and determination of “Tivy Fight Never Dies” and the incredible support of the community. Kerrville ISD will always occupy a huge space in my heart, and I wish you years of continued success.”
KISD School Board President Rolinda Schmidt said, “Our school board has immense respect for Mark Foust and his outstanding leadership the past six years. The footprint he leaves will continue to serve our students and community well as we move forward. We wish Dr. Foust and his family all the best in his new role as superintendent of Northwest ISD.”
The KISD Board of Trustees will take action to name an interim superintendent and begin the superintendent search process in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.