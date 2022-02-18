The City of Kerrville is pleased to announce that Kim Meismer and Michael Hornes have been named assistant city managers.
“Bringing Michael Hornes onto the city’s leadership team and promoting Kim Meismer into a broader role adds capacity for the city organization to better accomplish the many initiatives of Kerrville 2050,” City Manager E.A. Hoppe said. “Both of these individuals bring excellent professional backgrounds and leadership talents to the organization, and we are excited about their new roles in the city and community.”
Meismer began her career with the City of Kerrville in 2007 in the Human Resources & Risk Management department. Since joining the city staff, she has served as the director of Human Resources & Risk Management, director of General Operations, and most recently as the executive director for General Operations, where she oversees the Human Resources, Risk Management, Municipal Court, Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, and Public Information departments. Early in her career, she served the City of La Porte, Texas, and also worked in the petrochemical industry.
Meismer holds an undergraduate degree in Human Resource Management and earned her master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington. She has been married to her husband Bruce for 31 years. Together, they have three grown children and eight grandchildren who they love spending quality time with.
“I am excited to continue moving this city forward in service to the Kerrville community,” Meismer said.
Hornes most recently served as the assistant city manager for the City of Live Oak, Texas, just outside San Antonio, where his responsibilities included managing economic development, planning and zoning, municipal court and development services. Prior to his time in Live Oak, Hornes spent six years working in various departments for the City of Palestine, with his last two years spent as city manager. He has also worked for the City of New York and Lubbock, as well as in the oil and gas industry.
Hornes received both his bachelors and master’s degrees in Public Administration from Texas Tech University. In his spare time he volunteers as a graduate student teacher at St. Mary’s University’s MPA program and is an honorary wing commander for Joint Base San Antonio. He also enjoys spending time outdoors with his wife Charlie and their two boys, playing golf, and camping with friends.
“I am very excited to get to Kerrville and help out this great organization,” Hornes said. “My family and I have often dreamt of moving to Kerrville to raise our boys and live in the Hill Country.”
