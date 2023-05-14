Stroke prevention, awareness

A stroke is a life-changing event for both patient and their family and friends. The care a stroke patient receives from the onset through the recovery can mean real success or the failure to return to an almost-normal life.
The staff of Peterson Health joined together with other community resources last week to present the Third Annual Community Stroke Prevention and Awareness Fair at Dietert Center.
Peterson Health provides community education and support on stroke prevention, treatment and recovery and holds accreditations in several areas that make them vital to prevention and recovery care.
A stroke occurs when blood flow to an area of the brain is cut off, causing brain cells to be deprived of oxygen and begin to die. As a result, abilities and functions controlled by that part of the brain are lost.
“We see a lot of stroke patients at Peterson because the Hill Country is a retirement area with an older population,” said Samantha Amisano, physical therapist, who was one of the organizers of last week’s event.
There are two types of strokes that a person can have. A “hemorrhagic stroke” occurs when a blood vessel bursts and leaks. This is the most dangerous type of stroke and occur in about 20 percent of the stroke events. The other, and most common, type of stroke is the “ischemic stroke” which occurs when a blood vessel carrying blood to the brain is blocked by a blood clot. Eighty percent of strokes are the ischemic type.
Strokes can occur at any age but the average age for a first stroke is age 65. Twenty-five percent of strokes occur to persons younger than 65. Women are 12 percent more likely to suffer a stroke than men.
“Three or four most common risks for stroke are persons with high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol or someone who has had previous strokes,” Amisano explained.
Other factors identified by the American Stroke Association as medical risk factors include smoking or exposure to secondhand smoke, cardiovascular disease and someone with a personal or family history of stroke.
“If someone has symptoms of a stroke, get to a hospital as soon as possible to be diagnosed and appropriately treated,” Amisano said.
She also stressed that anyone who has had TIAs, sometimes called mini-strokes or warning strokes, are at a higher risk level.
“The best stroke prevention is to see a doctor regularly if you have problems with blood pressure, cholesterol or diabetes. You need to keep it monitored either with lifestyle changes or medication,” Amisano added.
Immediate treatment can help minimize long-term effects and improve recovery outcomes. Once a diagnosis is confirmed, a doctor can order either inpatient or outpatient rehabilitation with the goal of relearning skills lost when the stroke affects a particular part of the brain.
Rehabilitation activities may include cognitive or speech therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy or mobility training, depending on the needs of the patient. Brain injury can significantly impact the patient’s daily life.
Left brain strokes can affect speaking, reading, writing, listening, grammar, number skills, computation skills, analyzing information, reasoning, logic, sequential thinking, time awareness and ability to control the right side of the body.
Right brain strokes can affect the ability to organize information, abstract meaning, context, spatial relationships (like map reading or shape recognition), visual information, face recognition, intuition, emotion, imagination, detecting motion, music and art awareness and the ability to control the left side of the body.
To reduce the risk of a stroke, according to the National Stroke Association guidelines, a person needs to know their blood pressure and check it regularly, find out whether they suffer from atrial fibrillation (an irregular heartbeat), stopping smoking, finding out whether you have high cholesterol, following directions to control diabetes, regular exercise and eating a low-sodium(salt), lower-fat diet.
Other risk factors identified as possible increased factors for strokes include being older, being Black, having a sedentary lifestyle, drinking a lot of alcohol or misusing drugs.
Anyone can make healthy lifestyle changes to help lower their risk of stroke and also can help prevent lots of other health problems. Lose weight, exercising at least 30 minutes a day, eating lots of fruits and vegetables, nuts, whole grains and using olive oil. A healthy diet includes some fish, poultry, and dairy products, but not a lot of red meat. Limit alcohol use for females to not more than one drink a day and for males, no more than one to two drinks a day.
Medications can help lower the risk of stroke. Medicines that must be prescribed by a physician that are especially important in preventing strokes, heart attacks or other health problems can include:
• Medicines to lower blood pressure;
• Medicines to lower LDL (bad) cholesterol, such as statins;
• Medicines to prevent blood clots which can include aspirin or blood thinners;
• Medicines that can help regulate blood sugar if you are diabetic.
Whatever medications a doctor prescribes, the importance of taking the medicine every day as directed is vital. If you cannot afford the medications or if they cause side effects, talk to your doctor or nurse. They often know ways to deal with these problems.
A good way to determine is a person is having a stroke is to use the FAST system.
• “F” is for face: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?
• “A” is for arms: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
• “S” is for speech: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is there speech slurred or strange?
• “T” is for time: If you observe ANY of these signs, call 9-1-1 immediately.
One of the biggest challenges for a person who has suffered a stroke can be returning to driving a vehicle. Driving and community mobility requires various skills that may have been affected by a stroke and it can take time to rebuild those skills after a stroke.
Potential deficits after a stroke that could lead to unsafe driving include vision changes, visual neglect and visual field cuts; decreased safety awareness, one-sided weakness, decreased divided attention, decreased reaction time plus eye, hand/foot coordination, increased fatigue or decreased attention to tasks, including being easily distracted.
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration stresses that it is dangerous and, in some areas, it is illegal to drive after a stroke without a physician’s consent. Peterson Health offers a driving evaluation with an occupational therapist as an outpatient service.
Peterson Health also has a stroke support group that meets the second Thursday of every month from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Conference Room 2 at the Hospice and Home Care building located at 250 Cully Drive. The support group offers guidance, practical information and support for stoke survivors and caregivers. The next meeting will be May 11, and the topic will be Massage Therapy and Managing Flexibility. The upcoming June 8 presentation will be on tips for maintaining a balanced diet. For more information call (830) 258-7488 or visit PetersonHealth.com
Stroke Rehabilitation Peer Mentors are volunteers who have gone through stroke recovery and would like to make an impact by serving others in their patient/mentor visitation program. More volunteers are also needed in this program. For more information call (830) 258-7560 and ask for Grace Castillo or James Aleman.
Peterson Rehabilitation Therapy is available at three locations in the area including the Ambulatory Care Center at 260 Cully Drive, in Comfort at 203 US Hwy. 87, Ste. 206 and limited services at the Center For Fitness at 1407 Water Street. For more information contact Peterson Outpatient Rehabilitation at (830) 258-7488
In addition to the services offered through Peterson Health, support is available through the Dietert Center with the Meals on Wheels program and also the Dietert “PAL” (Personal Alert Link Response Device) program that uses cell phone technology with a “help button” on the wrist or around the neck to summon emergency help when needed. For more information on both programs call (830) 792-4044 or go to www.dietertcenter.org.
