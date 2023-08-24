Council, EIC discuss possible future projects

Last week the entire Kerrville City Council and board of the Economic Improvement Corporation met in the first known workshop with both groups in attendance. The purpose of the workshop was for the city to present possible funding projects to the EIC for consideration in the coming budget year.
The hotel/ motel tax funds EIC projects and provides the city with funds to complete “quality of life” projects that do not fit into the regular budget, which is funded primarily by ad valorem taxes.
Mayor Judy Eychner and EIC board president Kim Clarkson presided over the workshop and both were clear from the beginning that the workshop was an “information gathering” event and that no decisions would be made by either entity that day.
“We’ve got to make some big decisions,” Eychner said to start the workshop.
Assistant City Manager Michael Hornes was asked to present the city’s priority list for projects to the workshop participants.
“We want to really focus on projects with heavy capital needs” Hornes said. He added that he would be bringing more information to the council at their next meeting on Aug. 22. By the end of that meeting it was decided that he would wait until their September meeting because of all the additional information requested during the workshop.
To begin the workshop, several members of the public spoke out on specific projects on the priority list.
Lauren Porter spoke on behalf of the C3 Swim Team and asked the council members and EIC board to select the upgrade of the municipal pool as a top project. Porter pointed out that both the Kerrville ISD and Schreiner University supported the projected renovation of the pool, which would transform it into use year-around and provide swim team practice options for students. Porter brought with her a group of the C3 Swim Team members with a “pile of their medals” that they have won at competitions and said the pool renovation would help them in preparing to compete, bringing swim competitions to Kerrville which would be an economic boost to the community.
Layng Guerriero and several others spoke on behalf of the Upper Guadalupe River Center Foundation and their proposal for an event center, parking, a boat ramp, ADA access and other amenities to be built on Nimitz Lake between the city’s water treatment plant and the city’s newest park, Granger MacDonald Park.
“One of the greatest assets we have for economic development is opening up that town lake,” Guerriero said. He pointed out that the annual triathlon currently begins at the lake and the property on the Junction Hwy. side of the lake that has been used for the starting point for the triathlon is currently for sale, and that the triathlon would need to find another starting point.
The only person to speak against using EIC money for the event center was former city council candidate Barbara Ferguson.
“Water availability impacts our ability to draw people to Kerrville. We need to look for additional water resources,” Ferguson told the group.
Maggie McGee encouraged the use of “sales tax revenue bonds” to be used for recreational purposes and quality of life projects.
“It will allow the city to fulfill the promises of the 2050 Plan,” McGee said.
Ashlea Boyle, Kerrville Parks and Recreation director, presented the three priorities that her department has identified, but pointed out that her current staff cannot handle the maintenance issues in the city parks now.
The three identified projects that Boyle listed were related to the Cailloux Theater, Municipal Pool and Scott Schreiner Golf Course, which all have “critical infrastructure needs.”
“The roof is failing and needs replacement on the Cailloux Theater. The HVAC is failing and needs replacement. If we don’t address these issues, we may need to close it,” Boyle said.
She said the swimming pool is also facing major infrastructure issues, and reminded council and EIC members that a “aquatic feasibility study” had been completed two years ago related to the need to upgrade the pool.
“It is not ADA accessible. It does not meet current building codes. It has maintenance needs, and it has a structural leak in the deeper end of the pool which causes water loss,” Boyle said. She estimated that just those improvements would be approximately $6 million and to do everything recommended by the earlier study, which includes heating and covering the pool, would now be about another $3.3 million.
“Schreiner University, KISD and C3 are all in support of the project, but they have no funds to contribute to the project,” Boyle said. She estimated the original $6 million upgrade would provide a 10 to-15 year window before any other infrastructure improvements would be needed.
She said the project might need to be done in phases because of the lifeguard issue. If the pool is open year-round, then lifeguards would be required for the additional nine months of use when the younger people who normally can be lifeguards are unavailable.
The century-old Scott Schreiner Golf Course saw its last improvements in 1999, almost 25 years ago, and now needs a major renovation of both the greens and the bunkers, according to Boyle. She said the average life of the greens and bunkers is between 12 and 18 years.
“There is no long-term life for the greens, and we are now having to pump the water out of the bunkers when it rains,” Boyle said. “Drought conditions are impacting golf courses everywhere.”
She said the restrooms need to be updated in the clubhouse and improvements are needed in the golf course maintenance shop, plus there needs to be new HVAC and doors installed.
“We just found out yesterday, we’ve got an infestation of rats and mice. We’re taking care of them,” Boyle said.
Another issue Boyle and Jeff Harris, City Council Place 2 member, pointed out was that the bridges on the golf course built in 1999 are too narrow to be able to use the maintenance equipment over them…they are only wide enough for golf carts.
“A major golf tournament was recently cancelled because of the condition of the course,” Harris said, adding that the same tournament cancelled for the same reason for Lady Bird Johnson Golf Course in Fredericksburg and Riverhill.
Boyle estimated it would take 12 to 16 weeks to redo the greens and bunkers and would probably need to be done in phases so as not to interrupt play on the course entirely. The estimated cost to do the golf course improvements would be $4 million.
Other identified projects that Boyle brought to the workshop included upgrading the restrooms, improvements to the skate park and building a disc golf course at Singing Wind Park; and proposed upgrades to the Kerrville-Schreiner Park to include upgrading existing tent camping areas to RV sites, and a pedestrian crossing across Hwy. 173 from the larger section of the park over to the river side area.
Hornes told the group that the city was in the process of working through creating an asset replacement funding source for capital projects for the future within the city budget. He also reminded the workshop attendees that some of the capital projects proposed could generate significant revenue for the city.
“We appreciate you giving us a picture of what’s out there and what we need to be aware of,” said Mayor Eychner.
EIC member Gary Cochrane, who previously served on city council, scolded the city for not keeping current with maintenance issues identified as capital projects.
“You knew about some of these problems and chose not to do anything, until the city makes a conscious decision to participate in some of these projects…that you have decided not to fund for years,” Cochrane said. He pointed out that the city has known about the problems with the Cailloux Theater for many years and, instead, had taken on new projects instead of updating the theater.
“It doesn’t appear that they have the means to take care of what they have. I am in favor of every one of these projects. I hate to see us to be the piggy bank. That’s not the purpose of the EIC. The city has to make some tough decisions whether it is staff or council or the citizens. Some of these things could be funded through a city bond, not an EIC bond,” Cochrane told his fellow EIC board members.
Kerrville’s CFO Julie Behrens reminded Cochrane and the EIC that the city will begin setting aside reserve funds for those purposes next budget year.
Russell Nemky, who serves on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, asked to speak.
“I’ve lived in this town all of my life. I wish I could see more support from the community foundations to address the park issues. We can do it as a town,” Nemky said.
EIC Chair Kim Clarkson, at this point, told city representatives that the purpose of the joint workshop was to provide the needed information to the EIC board members so they would be able to direct the city staff on what to bring to them for funding consideration.
“Do we want to be a part of this vision? If so, what is our level of comfort? We need to be able to direct staff for more information on these additional items,” Clarkson said.
Cochrane asked Hornes if the three projects are the ones the city is asking to be funding, as of now, and Hornes answered in the affirmative.
“Any other projects you want to tag onto these three?” Cochrane asked.
Hornes said the city would like to see funding for the history museum project in progress in the old Schreiner home on Water Street. Structural problems with the second floor of the building have been identified and the project is already $2 million over the allotted budget, Hornes said. The history museum is a part of the Butt-Holdsworth Library budget.
The “River Center” and Granger MacDonald Park was identified as another project the city would like to see funded some way. No resources have yet been identified for the park in the budget, but a fundraising campaign is underway for funding the River Center building and other amenities.
“I’d like to put a plug in for both of these projects. They are part of the 2050 Comprehensive Plan. I’d like us to open-mindedly consider what they are asking. I know these are new things we are taking on, but ask that we look at them with open minds,” Mayor Eychner said.
The group then discussed the use of sales tax revenue bonds to fund some of the projects. Behrens said the city planned to discuss that option also. Those bonds require the city to have 25 percent in reserve for the life on the loans, Behrens explained.
She said 20-year notes would likely have 4.5 percent interest at this time and the annual debt service for the city is presently $2.2 million. She also said a one cent sales tax increase would be reasonable.
“We want to be conservative on the revenue side,” Behrens said.
EIC has a current cash balance of $5.5 million, which Behrens described as a “healthy cash balance.”
EIC member Gregg Appel asked Boyle specifically about Granger MacDonald Park and the Olympic Pool maintenance and operations budget needs.
“We don’t have the current staff to maintain and operate the park and then let other parks suffer. The pool would only create a staffing issue because of the need for lifeguards,” Boyle said.
Guerreiro asked to speak again and told the group that the projected cost of improving the park would be $1.7 million, the ADA boardwalk would be $321,000, and reminded the group that only paddleboards, kayaks, canoes and sailboats are allowed on Nimitz Lake. No internal combustion engines are allowed. Total cost for the park, boardwalk and boat ramp would be $2.2 million, according to Guerreiro.
Clarkson asked the EIC board to informally indicate whether they are interested in issuing debt to fund some of the projects and she received several indicating “yes” and one maybe.
Place 3 Council member Joe Herring pointed out he was on the council when EIC was created several years ago and, in his opinion, all of the projects presented were in line “with the original intent of the EIC.”
“We are not looking at you to take care of all of our problems. It was put in for the purpose of the betterment of the community,” Eychner said.
EIC member Kyle Bond added “we wish we didn’t have to take on this debt, but we have to. There’s no question that all of these projects are valuable.”
John Anderson, EIC board member, suggested that they talk to the UGRA board about possible financial help with the park. The late Granger MacDonald was a longtime member of the UGRA board.
“This project (the entire River Center project) would be transformative. There are other people who are thinking of putting money into it if we can find a way to fund what the city was willing to fund 4 ½ years ago. It will strengthen our case with private donors if the city agrees to participate in the project,” Anderson said. The city originally agreed to fund about 20 percent of the total cost of the project.
Gregg Appel, who was on EIC 12 years ago when funding for the River Trail was approved, pointed out that the original plan was to extend the trail to Nimitz Lake which he called, “a beautiful resource for the community.”
“There’s so much more we can do with the lake. We need to get people on the water to see the beautiful hills. I know it’s expensive, but something Kerrville doesn’t have is a recreational lake. It seems like a $2 million ask from the city and EIC is a small amount when they have to raise $10 million from private donors,” Appel said.
Clarkson then said since there was an apparent consensus on EIC to go forward with issuing debt then they should ask city staff to provide the financial information on issuing $15, $20 or $25 million in bonds to fund the proposed projects and bring the info back to EIC.
Hornes agreed to bring EIC the info on all three possible bond projects at the next EIC meeting on Aug. 28. Eychner added that anything to be brought back to city council would need to be for their September meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.