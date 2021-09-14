The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the following awards.
• 2021 Business Person of the Year Award;
• 2021 Business of the Year Award;
• Health Care Industry Leadership Award;
• Mary C. Williams Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award.
Additional Awards will be presented by the Kerrville Daily Times and the Women’s Chamber.
Winners will be announced at the Annual Banquet and Awards Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Inn of the Hills Resort & Conference Center.
Nomination forms are available at the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce front desk at 1700 Sidney Baker, Suite 100, Kerrville, TX 78028, and online at www.kerrvilleChamber.biz.
The deadline to submit your nomination is Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. If you have any questions, please contact Pilar Gregory with the chamber at (830) 896-1155 or email her at pilar@kerrvillechamber.biz.
