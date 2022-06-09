PRMC named ‘Best Place to Work,’ again

Peterson Health, Kerr County’s largest employer for more than seven decades, has been named one of the nation’s “Best Places to Work” by Modern Healthcare for the second consecutive year.
Peterson Health employees gathered in the lobby of Peterson Regional Medical Center for the surprise announcement by CEO and President Cory Edmondson and Chief Human Resources Officer Denton Gruzensky on Thursday, June 2.
Peterson Health administrators learned of the repeat designation during National Hospital Week, May 13, but waited to announce in order to keep with the noted embargo and prepare for a surprise internal announcement for employees first.
“Our already high sense of pride for Peterson Health certainly doubled when we learned we were again named by Modern Healthcare ‘Best Places to Work’ for 2022,” Peterson Health President/CEO Cory Edmondson said. “We’ve been celebrating this elite award all year long and it has put Peterson Health on the map and elevated our recruiting efforts across the state and nation. So, you can only imagine how proud and excited we are to get this national designation two years in a row. This is a significant recognition that only heightens our already elevated legacy of organizational pride.”
An already award-winning hospital for patient experience, safety, quality, and financial strength, Peterson Health applied for the elite workplace designation in February, completing an arduous application, followed in March by an anonymous employee engagement survey.
According to Gruzensky, to qualify, the Human Resources department had to complete a 17-page employee questionnaire providing answers to questions related to the following:
• Hiring and Employment Practices;
• Pay and Benefits;
• Work Life Balance and Wellness Initiatives;
• Training and Career Development;
• Corporate Culture and Communications;
• And a new section, COVID-19 Questions.
If those responses met the qualifications, the next round of the application required an employee survey, Gruzensky said.
“Employees were selected randomly and a certain response rate was required to move to the final stage, which Peterson accomplished,” Gruzensky said.
Edmondson praised his staff for the accolade. “The answers our team gave in the survey must have been very positive to rank us above others who qualified as well. There is no doubt in my mind our team and culture at Peterson is next to none. I’m proud to work for our team at Peterson,” Edmondson said.
Peterson Health is one of only 150 U.S. healthcare organizations or businesses to receive this award. Peterson Health will find out their ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place on Sept. 29 at a ceremony in Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.