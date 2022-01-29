Open for business, volunteers needed

Freeman-Fritts Animal Shelter is open for business, after being shuttered and then closed to the public due to COVID-19.
Jessica Ficker, a kennel technician, said the shelter closed to the public in May 2020.
“It was a hard decision, but we felt that is what we needed to do at the time,” Ficker said. “The staff still came to work and cared for the animals. We moved the few dogs that we had down to our boarding section.”
The only difference was, Ficker said, the shelter was not open to the public and they were not actively working pet adoptions.
“We only had like three dogs at the time,” Ficker said.
A few months later, Ficker said the shelter began promoting pet adoptions online and allowing citizens inside the shelter by appointment only, which was the operation plan until Jan. 12, when shelter operations resumed, with a few exceptions such as mandatory masks and limited numbers of people in the shelter at one time.
“We were having people fill out adoption applications and submitting them online for specific pets we were promoting on social media,” Ficker said. “And, we were still having pretty good adoption rates at that time.”
However, Ficker said, she is excited to be open again and hopes the public will return.
“It was hard for some people to adopt a pet they had never seen,” Ficker said. “Now, they can come in and meet the dogs and cats and choose the one they seem to click with.”
While Freeman-Fritts accepts pet surrenders, they also partner with Kerr County Animal Services. As a county facility, KCAS is required to euthanize pets that have been in their shelter for too long. Freeman-Fritts staff rescue those animals and continues trying to find Forever Homes for the animals.
“We keep an eye on Kerr County Animal Control and take dogs and cats where we can,” Ficker said. “We are still kind of short-staffed, so we don’t have the amount of dogs that we normally can have.”
Ficker said Freeman-Fritts averages having 10-15 dogs at one time.
“Right now I have a little less than that, because we have had a lot of adoptions lately,” Ficker said. “We have three adoptions just this week, but we have a lot of cats.”
While most of the staff remained in place during the pandemic closure, Ficker said, more staff is needed.
“We have eight employees right now,” Ficker said.
Currently, Freeman-Fritts is advertising to hire a receptionist and kennel technician.
As a nonprofit organization, Freeman-Fritts operates on a tight budget and historically relies on a large number of volunteers to care for the animals at the shelter.
Volunteers like Jay Yarbrough are happy to be back at the shelter.
“I volunteer with the cats,” Yarbrough said. “I was gone for a while and am just kind of coming back to volunteer.”
Yarbrough said one of the hardest parts of coming back is getting to know the new cats at the shelter.
“I had relationships with many of the cats before and now I am just trying to familiarize myself with the new ones,” Yarbrough said.
But, overall, he said he is just glad to be back.
“We have volunteers that come and walk our dogs in the mornings and in the afternoons,” Ficker said. “We have volunteers, like Jay, that help us with the cats and help feed them all. But, we need more volunteers now that we are open again.
Ficker said Freeman-Fritts is now accepting applications for anyone wishing to volunteer at the shelter.
“We call it an application, but it is really just a form,” Ficker said.
Volunteers will go through an orientation process, she said.
“Our volunteers are so important,” Ficker said. “They help our dogs and cats get used to being around people. They brush them and care for them. We really need and apprciate our volunteers.”
Ficker said Freeman-Fritts’ mission is to provide spay and neuter services, as well as education to the public on how to care for their pets.
While the shelter was closed, Ficker said the Freeman-Fritts Animal Clinic remained open throughout, providing curbside services to most patrons.
“Our surgery center remained open and we got pretty booked up with spay and neuter surgeries, because a lot of other clinics chose not to do elective surgeries during the height of the pandemic,” Ficker said.
Freeman-Fritts Animal Shelter is open Wednesday through Friday from 1-4 p.m. Freeman-Fritts Veterinary Clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1-5 p.m.
Services offered are animal rescues, veterinary services, pet boarding, spay and neuter services and pet adoptions.
To learn more about Freeman-Fritts Vet Clinic & Shelter, visit www.freemanfritts.com.
