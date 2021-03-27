County OKs CASA Funding

Kerr County Judge Robert Kelly led a regular County Commissioners’ meeting on Monday, March 22, with only two of the four commissioners in attendance.
Don Harris was out of town; and Harley Belew was absent for personal reasons.
Memorial Day event, courthouse
Veteran Services Officer Jenna Sanchez, accompanied by some of her advisory board, requested commissioners’ approval to use the Kerr County Courthouse grounds and equipment for a Memorial Day observance on Monday, May 31. And commissioners agreed to her request.
Sanchez said she and that board, along with other volunteers, will plan a ceremony to be held from 10 to 11 a.m. that day; and requested county-owned chairs and electricity be available; and the courthouse building be open for bathrooms to be accessible.
She said she would also have the ceremony recorded as a video, as was done last year.
Commissioners voted 3-0 to approve her requests.
Funding, Hill Country CASA
Stephanie Cash from the CASA organization that provides volunteer advocates for children involved in court cases returned to commissioners’ court Monday to ask again for county funding toward their ongoing services.
She was accompanied by the directors of the K’Star Emergency Children’s Shelter, Melody Lowman; and of the Hill Country Crisis Council and its battered women’s shelter, Brent Ives.
All three made funding requests at a previous county meeting, which were not granted.
Monday, Cash said her request was still $3,000 for the work of CASA volunteers; while the other two said they would submit complete funding applications in the next budget cycle.
Commissioner Jonathan Letz moved to approve Cash’s request; and Kelly and Moser joined him to make the vote unanimous, with little further discussion.
Outside auditor report
Commissioners got a report by speaker-phone from a representative of Armstrong, Vaughan & Associates. Inc., on the county’s independent auditor’s report and audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2020.
The representative told them their financial statements were fairly stated and accurate; and their balance sheet of government funds showed assets of $54.4 million total with about $48 million of that in cash.
Asked about the county’s half of airport ownership and revenue, she said that’s listed elsewhere in the audit.
She said they have $27.5 million in their fund balance; $13.5 million in “unassigned assets;” and about six months’ operating expenses available. The recommended level is three to six months and Kerr County is at the upper end of that.
She said Kerr County officials actually spent less than expected the past two fiscal years.
“You did very well,” she told them, saying the auditors were giving the county a “clean” and “unmodified” opinion.
The auditors’ only recommendation was to set up a single financial process for all four Justice of the Peace clerks to use to report financial matters. Presently they are using four different procedures, she said.
Bank depository
Kerr County Treasurer Tracy Soldan presented commissioners with the results of the request for bids on awarding the “Bank Depository Agreement” for county funds.
She said this will be an overall new contract as of May 1, 2021, and that Happy State Bank was the recommended choice from the bids received.
Commissioners voted 3-0 to approve this new choice and contract.
Donation, Crime Stoppers
to Sheriff’s Office
Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha got commissioner’s approval to accept a donation of $9,549 from Kerr County Crime Stoppers, a donation specifically to purchase a computer for forensic investigations of the Criminal Investigations Unit of the sheriff’s office.
Asked about the odd exact amount of the donation, Leitha said someone donated the amount they knew would be needed to buy the equipment.
Texas Archeological Society
Commissioners spoke by phone to local archeologist Steve Stoutamire after Tiffany Osburn, “terrestrial archeologist” in the archeology division of state government, emailed the county judge’s office asking for consideration on the agenda.
A state “archeology field school” is planned for June 10-19 in Kerrville and organizers were requesting permission for their group to camp out Flat Rock Park and River Star Arts and Event Park from June 10 through the event.
Stoutamire told commissioners the park space is essential for attendees to space out, and while they had more than 600 attend previous field schools, under COVID they might have at least 300-350 or perhaps more at this 2021 event.
He and Osborn said they weren’t asking for the Dog Park portion of Flat Rock Park. So far organizers are planning for most attendees to work on sites off Loop 534 and on the ranch property of Julius Neunhoffer; while separate smaller crews will survey other sites identified around Kerr County.
Commissioners approved their camping request 3-0.
Proclamation, ‘March
for Meals Month’
Brenda Thompson, executive director of the Dietert Center in Kerrville, asked commissioners to officially approve a proclamation naming March 2021 as the 19th annual “March for Meals Month;” and they agreed.
Thompson said they are on track to deliver 70,000 meals this year, and with about 200 volunteers continuing to serve that project, they have not stopped during the pandemic.
“The proclamation affirms this work,” she said; and invited commissioners to take “ride-alongs” to see the delivery system in action.
She also reported the 143 COVID first-vaccinations given March 15 at, and out from, the center to homebound clients; and said they have the second-dose shots planned for April 12 with the help of the National Guard again.
Severe winter weather disaster, declaration
Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator “Dub” Thomas said he still has some “assets” and supplies at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, items offered during the severe winter storm; and will be moving those to other storage. He continues to update damage reports and offer assistance to individuals.
He said citizens have officially reported damages in varied categories from the storm, so far 481, major; 140, minimum; “affected,” 46; and 106 and 189 in other categories.
Asked if he’d recommend the county keep their disaster declaration in place, Thomas said, yes, definitely.
Attorneys’ salaries
Lucy Wilke, 216th District Attorney was on the agenda for the second time, asking commissioners to increase the budgeted salary for an open position for an Assistant District Attorney in her office from $80,000 to $95,000 for the remainder of the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Commissioners had this item listed and followed by another item to possibly schedule a workshop to discuss attorney salaries.
Their action Monday was to set that workshop for April 19; and they didn’t discuss Wilke’s request in open court at all.
Compensation Study
Commissioners officially received the new “Compensation Study” report at Monday’s meeting, after hearing a presentation on it via phone from a representative of Public Sector, the consulting firm that did the study.
County officials were told in open session that about 75 positions were surveyed; and in many cases Kerr County’s salaries are “ahead of the curve” already.
The representative said it’s now up to the county to set ranges of salaries for each position on the proposed schedule provided to them.
The “Step and Grade” salary schedule is a separate matter; and the consultants recommended Kerr County employees paid by that schedule remain on it going forward.
The consultant said he provided the court with two reports, one by county department, and the other listing salaries from high to low. He said all county employees are recommended to keep their current salaries; no one should be moved down to lesser pay.
Commissioners voted 3-0 to accept the new study.
