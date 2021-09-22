After a year hiatus, one of Kerrville’s more popular events is back and better than ever. The 10th Annual Kerrville Triathlon Festival will be held the weekend of Sept. 25-26, 2021.
This special event, professionally organized by High Five Events out of Austin, came to Kerrville in 2011 and brings a long-course triathlon to the Texas Hill Country. High Five Events and the City of Kerrville have come together to host the two-day event, which consists of eight races, a sports exposition and a free Kids Fun Run.
One race, the Half Distance Triathlon, will feature some of the most scenic cycling available in Texas.
The festival kicks off Saturday, Sept. 25 with a Rookie Sprint Distance that is perfect for beginners or experienced athletes. Kids won’t have to miss out on any of the fun of this festival either; they can participate in the free Kids Fun Run following the Sprint races on Saturday.
Sunday is the big day featuring both a Half and Quarter Distance Triathlon.
Full Schedule of Events
• Expo & Athlete Packet Pick-Up – Friday, Sept. 24 and Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Inn of the Hills Hotel and Conference Center.
• Sprint Triathlon, Sprint Relay & Kids Fun Run – Saturday, Sept. 25.
• Quarter & Half Distance Triathlon – Sunday, Sept. 26.
Triathlon Distances
• Sprint – 300-meter swim, 14-mile bike, 2-mile run.
• Quarter – 1,000-meter swim, 29-mile bike, 6.55-mile run.
• Half – 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike, 13.1-mile run.
Event Details
Advanced registration is available for all these events at www.kerrvilletri.com.
Each event participant will receive a shirt, hat, and goody bag. Awards will be given to the top three overall male and female participants, as well as the overall master’s male and female participant.
Awards will also be presented to the top three male and female participants in each age group, starting at 24 and under and going to 75 plus in five-year increments.
The swim start, as well as Transition Area No. 1 (the location where the bikes are parked during the swim), will be located behind SouthStar Bank, 1101 Junction Hwy., and just north of Guadalupe Street.
Transition Area No. 2 (the location where the bikes are parked during the run) will be located in Louise Hays Park. The River Trail will be utilized for the run portion of the event, and the overall finish and finish line festival will be located in Louise Hays Park. Trail users are advised to exercise caution during the event hours due to the large volume and pace of the triathlon runners.
Road Closure Notice
High Five Events has worked closely with the City of Kerrville, Kerr County, and TxDOT throughout the planning process of this event. For the safety of participants and all citizens, various lane closures and alternate routes will take place during this event. Please expect traffic delays and drive with extreme caution as cyclists will be on the roads.
The street closure plan can be found on the city website at www.kerrvilletx.gov/1347/Kerrville-Triathlon-Festival.
Street closures and delays this weekend will include closures on Water Street, parts of Highways 16 and 27, as well as the 534 bridge. Louise Hays Park will be closed to vehicular traffic while all events are in progress. It is estimated that the park will re-open around noon on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday. Spectators and pedestrian traffic are still welcome in the park during this time.
The G Street Trailhead will be closed on Saturday until noon and Sunday until 5 p.m. to accommodate the event as well. The Kerrville-Schreiner Park Trailhead will be closed for the duration of the event on Sunday until approximately 5 p.m. It will remain open all day Saturday.
For more information, including full race routes, please visit the official event website at www.kerrvilletri.com or contact High Five Events at info@highfiveevents. com.
