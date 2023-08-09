County Judge: ‘We have a crisis here’

Inflation, labor shortages, postage rate increases, and three previous years of not raising the tax rate in Kerr County have built to a huge headache for Kerr County Commissioners’ Court in adopting a budget for next year. The court continued their discussion on several budget issues related to the FY2023-24 proposed budget during Monday’s meeting with little resolution, so they ended the meeting by recessing until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning to give time to find solutions.
The original proposed budget by County Judge Rob Kelly projected an estimated $40 million in new revenue next fiscal year and proposed to spend another approximately $10 million from the county’s excess revenue account. Another budget workshop increased the deficit to $17 million.
After multiple budget workshops the latest July 31 budget had grown to $62.5 million…a budget deficit of over $12.5 million.
“That’s not my budget in any shape or form. I think it’s important for this court and the public to understand that this budget is the commissioners’ court budget, and I cannot vote for it,” Kelly said, repeating what he said earlier.
The court discussed for more than an hour the possible solutions to the burgeoning budget and, after more than an hour of discussion, decided to recess until Tuesday to give time for the auditor’s office to bring back solutions.
Several elected officials who were present clearly told the commissioners’ they were not willing to make cuts to their budgets if it would impact the five-percent wage adjustment for employees in the proposed budget for next fiscal year and Sheriff Larry Leitha was even more clear when asked to do so.
“No! I have to deal with what I think is right for the sheriff’s office and keeping this county safe. I’m losing deputies to surrounding counties right now,” Leitha said, telling the court he is losing two of his leadership deputies already. When asked how many of the open positions he will be able to fill if the proposed wage adjustments are approved, Leitha said “all of them, because I already have people waiting to come.”
Kelly explained that if the commissioners’ court failed to adopt a budget by the end of September, then the county would default back to last year’s budget, again emphasizing he was not happy with the proposed budget this year and was unwilling to support it.
Commissioner Pct. 4 Don Harris pointed out that whatever solutions are decided upon, that the whole court will have to bear the consequences.
“We all will take the heat,” Harris said.
“A lot of this is from kicking the can down the road for the past three years. Anyone who votes against the budget has to come up with suggestions of how to cut the budget,” said Pct. 3 Jonathan Letz.
Kelly pointed out that one of the biggest problems the county is having is hiring people for positions in the sheriff’s office plus the road and bridge departments because the salaries are not competitive with surrounding counties.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Rich Paces told his fellow court members that he has talked to people in his precinct who said they were not interested in paying higher taxes, but also understand the need to hire and retain good employees for the county.
“We’ve lowered the tax rate for the last three years, but I think everybody knows we can’t do that this year,” Kelly said. He pointed out that the receipt of the ARPA funding has helped, plus taking “a bunch of money” out of the fund balance ($10 million) has made the past three years’ budgets possible. Most of the ARPA money has been spent on upgrading the county’s emergency radio system.
“We are not going to be able to continue to use the fund balance for deficit budgets. When will we quit kicking the can? We’re going to have to figure that out,” Kelly said.
The court briefly discussed cutting out significant capital outlay items for the road and bridge department intended to replace outdated and worn-out equipment. County Auditor Tanya Shelton quickly reminded them that they had committed ARPA money to pay for those capital outlay items already so would not impact the issue they are dealing with now.
“The hopeful thing is the community is growing, whether we like it or not, this is going to happen. So we’ll have more rooftops, new employment and sales tax income. We do have some hope for the future, but we don’t know how long it will take,” Kelly added.
He pointed out that Gillespie, Kendall, and Medina counties are already showing the projected growth and that all three counties are “taking in more money than they are spending.”
“With the growth will come more work for county departments. They’ve been very good at keeping their department budgets under control. That’s the reason I’m having a problem with cutting the budget and not giving our employees a market five percent adjustment. Our employees are already doing more work,” Letz said.
Kelly pointed out that Kerr County is just now beginning to feel the real impact of the nine percent inflation rate from last year.
Tax Assessor Collector Bob Reeves told the commissioners that until the court makes the decision on capital improvements and compensation that he cannot set a tax rate based on the debt service. He pointed out that the bonds for the new animal control facility, plus any capital outlay items are factored into that rate.
The court was reminded that they will have to set a proposed ratee, publish the rate, and hold a public hearing before the tax rate can be adopted, and the clock is ticking to the deadline to do all of those things.
Shelton encouraged the court to meet again to look at cuts in the budget.
“We’re still trying to put a pencil to what you did on July 31. We need decisions now,” Shelton pleaded with the court.
District Clerk Dawn Lantz told the court she and her employees were willing to give up a part-time position in her budget for next year in order to get the wage adjustment and pointed out that elected officials and department heads needed to be involved in any cut, if needed.
“There’s nobody up there advocating for the employees except the judge and Commissioner Letz. We’ve done it (reduce budgets) in the past and we can do it again,” Lantz said.
Commissioner Harris echoed Lantz, reminding the court that during COVID they were asked to cut budgets by 10 percent and it was done.
Letz again argued about kicking the can down the road another budget year.
Shelton pointed out that most of the departments who made the 10 percent reduction two years ago had not increased their budget back to recoup that lost revenue.
“A lot of the departments are already running on the minimum,” Shelton said.
Harris pointed out that the increase in postage rates has impacted all departments because of the amount of mailings that are required.
Kelly stressed that the court must get a budget that can be posted and hearings have to be conducted on the proposed budget.
“We have a crisis here and I don’t know what to do about it. If we want to turn this thing upside down…if we adjourn today, then we’re pretty well locked into a $16 million deficit,” Kelly said.
Shelton recommended not trying to “nickel and dime” the departments because of the time frame and chances of really finding substantial cuts to the budget. She also reminded the court that the sheriff’s office was set to get $500,000 from Senate Bill 22 that can be used for recruitment and retention of employees, but SB22 does not cover dispatchers so their raises would have to be included in the general budget.
She also pointed out that the SB22 money might not be available until early 2024 so the county would have to pay increases from Oct. 1.
“I don’t like the budget, but I am willing to vote for it. Not voting for the budget is just going to create more problems down the road,” Letz said. He pointed out that without Kelly’s vote that it will take only two to the other commissioners to approve it.
“We still need to look at things,” Paces said indicating he was not yet ready to support the budget. Harris made no comment and Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew was not present for any of Monday’s meeting or discussions.
“I can’t do anything until I get answers. How much more should we be looking at? We can relook at every department, if that’s what you want us to do, but remember most of the budget is payroll. We need answers to come back to Bob (Reeves) so we can discuss the tax rate,” Shelton said.
She reminded the court that the state recommends that the county maintain a minimum of 25 percent in the fund balance and with the proposed budget as of July 31, the county would maintain 23.94 percent of the fund balance.
“$483,000 in cuts to get there…that’s less than a million.”
Letz reminded the court that all of the numbers are based on spending 100 percent of the budget by the end of the year and historically that does not happen.
“That’s the reason we go into a deficit budget each year and end up with funding unspent at the end of the year,” Letz said and pointed out that that money has been the reason the budget surplus has built up over a multi-year period to the current $44 million plus.
The meeting was scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Other Business
• The court appointed a Grievance Committee to be available in the event a grievance is filed by an elected official regarding the official’s proposed salary for the upcoming budget year, as prescribed by the Texas Local Government Code.
• Commissioners approved the “First Amendment to the Interlocal Agreement for the Hill Country Regional Public Defender’s Office” that is executed between the State of Texas and the counties of Bandera, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr and Medina for FY 2022-2023 (the current budget year) dealing with clarification of language related to allocations and overpayments of the five counties in the PDO during that budget year.
• The court also approved the acceptance of the Texas Defense Commission’s FY2024 grant award for the HCRPDO in the amount $2.5 million which helps fund the program. Each of the five counties also contributes to the overall budget based on the number of cases in each county handled by the HCRPDO.
• Also approved by commissioners was the new interlocal agreement between the five counties and the HCRPDO for the 2023-2024 fiscal year after an “auto renewal clause” was deleted from the agreement, citing that the current court cannot, by state law, commit a future court to any funding commitment. The headquarters county for the public defender office will remain in Medina County. Kerr County was originally the host county for the office, but subsequently it was relocated to Castroville, the county with the largest caseload in the five-member group.
