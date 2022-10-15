Taking her first assignment

At the end of December 2021 the interim human resources director for Kerr County, Carmen Williams, decided to leave her job and go to work for Strategic Government Resources and take temporary jobs to help government entities find permanent HR directors and restructure HR programs, if needed.
Kerr County commissioners interviewed and hired Williams effective Oct. 1 to help them find and hire a new HR director for the county after the resignation of Jennifer Doss.
“This is my first assignment with SGR. I felt like a hamster on a wheel at my old job,” Williams said.
Williams has more than 30 years of experience in human resources, having worked for several municipalities including the cities of Alvin, Webster and Lake Jackson, all in the Houston area.
“I also worked for the Texas Department of Transportation and prior to that I worked in HR for the state of Georgia,” Williams added.
The New Orleans native started her career working for the City of New Orleans in their civil service department.
“My role is to serve as a consultant to Kerr County and provide them with guidance. My primary job is to review the department as a whole, make suggestions and give suggestions on any changes that need to be made. Initially I will be helping them develop a job description for the new HR director and guiding them to the goal of filling the position on a permanent basis,” Williams said.
Williams said a human resources director has to wear many hats. The person has to oversee all activities related to recruiting and hiring employees for the county, providing guidance in setting compensation and benefits for employees, and providing support to department heads and elected officials in situations where disciplinary actions need to taken against employees. An HR director also guides the county in employee recognition, service awards and any action that involves promotion or demotion of employees.
“I will recommend any classification changes and anything else that will affect the employees directly, while providing guidance to the department heads and elected officials as it relates to the personnel policy, plus providing help in handling particular situations or concern,” she said.
A major role of an HR director is insuring employees understand their rights and understand the benefits (insurance, etc.) they are eligible for through their employer.
Williams said another responsibility of the HR director is to keep the county judge and commissioners informed on situations that are “not your normal day to day activities” such as issues involving HIPAA guidelines and compliance issues and any state, federal or local laws relating to employment.
She said she has already fallen in love with the Hill Country, the serenity and scenery and especially the Empty Cross.
“Everybody is very friendly and helpful and open to someone new,” Williams said, “and they are always offering assistance. There’s peace and serenity here that’s not found in a lot of places, less traffic and horn blowing.”
She said she especially likes the short commute to work which she isn’t used to. Living in Katy and driving in and around the Houston area to the places she has worked has been a challenge.
“I am really impressed with the close relationship between the county and the City of Kerrville,” she added. “You don’t see that in very many places.”
