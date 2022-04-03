Chalk Fest beneficiary to be KACC

The Kerrville Chalk Festival, benefiting the Kerr Arts & Cultural Center, is scheduled for Oct. 15-16 at Peterson Plaza.
The purpose of the Festival is to advocate for art and education by providing a family-oriented community event in the heart of downtown. Each year a local nonprofit is featured at the Festival.
“Partnering with the Festival this year is going to make a significant impact for our organization. We are absolutely thrilled to have this opportunity.” said Lanza Teague, KACC executive director.
More than 65 artists, including Kelly Faltemayer and Russ Gobel, of Houston, Texas, as featured artists, will create large-scale chalk drawings directly on the pavement. Kerrville’s downtown will again become a festive canvas for local and regional artists, as well as 14 invited guest artists from around the United States.
The two-day Festival will have live music, many free children’s activities, as well as wine, craft beer and food trucks.
Seven years ago, the Kerrville Chalk Festival was envisioned as a creative community celebration for visitors and locals alike. “I am honored to say we are now one of the best chalk festivals in the country. Kerrville has a reputation for being hospitable, well organized and taking care of its artists.” Festival Director Katharine Boyette added.
The festivities attract an estimated 10,000 attendees annually. Street painting, also known as chalk art, is a temporary and interactive art form that allows crowds to watch the process of art unfold before them. Spectators view the work as it emerges to final form. The creation of a large, intricate chalk painting may take hours or days to complete, only to be there for a few days.
The Cailloux Foundation in Kerrville is the founding sponsor of the Festival. Sponsor levels are Patron ($10,000) for a 9’X9’ square, Benefactors ($5,000) for an 8’x8’ square, Supporter ($2,500) for a 7’x7’ square, Contributor ($1,000) for a 6’x 6’ square and Apprentice ($500) for a 4’x 4’ square.
For more information about sponsorship, volunteering, or participating as an artist please visit the website at KerrvilleChalk.org, email katharine@caillouxfoundation.org, or call (830) 895-5222. Visit and “friend” the Kerrville Chalk Festival Facebook and Instagram pages for periodic updates.
