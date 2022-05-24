County warns of possibility of severe weather, hail

Kerr County citizens are being warned to be on the lookout for severe weather over the next two days.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to impact the area today, with isolated thunderstorms possible tomorrow, as well. With that, heavy rainfall, possible hail and flash flooding are expected.
“According to the National Weather Service situational report we received this morning, our area is in the low to low-medium risk area for hail, but there is the possibility and people need to be aware of that,” said William B. “Dub” Thomas, coordinator of Kerr County Emergency Services.
“More likely is the possibility of heavy rains – from two to three inches. So, please, watch out for flash flooding and avoid low-water crossings. Turn around, don’t drown,” Thomas said.
Keep an eye on weather alerts and take measures to protect animals. A good way to stay apprised of impending weather is to sign up for CodeRed, which will contact you by text, phone call or email (whichever you choose) should a threat to your specific location occur. Visit https://www.co.kerr.tx.us/ and click on the CodeRed emergency communication logo to sign up for the free notification service.
The potential for multiple rounds of heavy rain today, Tuesday, May 24, is expected to cover most of the state, except for far West Texas. On Wednesday, the risk for general thunderstorms is greatly reduced, but still exists as the system moves east.
Once the storms move out, Kerr County will return to high temperatures, with NWS forecasters expecting the highs to reach up to 90 by Friday and the mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
