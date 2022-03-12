Sheriff’s foundation doles out $78K for training, equipment

Shortly after taking office in Jan. 2021, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha identified needs that were unfunded by his existing budget, including equipping and outfitting a Special Response Team, that will now be met by the newly-formed Kerr County Sheriff’s Foundation.
The organization was formed in the Fall of 2021 and soon after hosted an event which raised more than $78,000 toward the cause.
At the kickoff event held in November, Leitha said that the SRT was part of his four-year plan, but current events such as ongoing human smuggling pursuits and increasing illegal narcotics activities prompted him to create the specialized unit sooner.
And, on Thursday, KCSF President Kari Bock, along with other board members and donors, presented Leitha with $78,384.20.
“With the money that we’ve raised so far, we’ve been able to provide training and specialized equipment to 12 of the 16 members of the sheriff’s Special Response Team,” Bock said. “We invited our donors to the check presentation so that they could see that their money was going exactly where we said it would.”
Bock explained that prior to forming the foundation, several individuals made donations to Leitha directly, in the amount of more than $30,000, which allowed Leitha to fund training schools and specialized equipment totaling $93,674.
“As you can see, we still have work to do to complete the purchase the equipment and provide training for at least four more SRT officers,” Bock said.
Bock said the KCSF board meets monthly to identify opportunities and layout strategies for the organization to move forward and increase awareness within the community.
“Our goal is to have money coming in on a regular basis, so as the sheriff’s office identifies a need, we are there to fulfill it,” Bock said. “Citizens should understand that right now we are trying to fund the SRT, but this foundation exists for needs within the entire Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.”
Bock said the KCSF plans to host an annual fundraiser in November and Bock sees opportunities in other areas as well
“We plan to implement a scholarship program to local graduates for all of the schools in Kerr County,” Bock said. “In order to do all of the things that we want to do and be there for the sheriff when he needs us, we plan to host smaller events and activities throughout the year to raise awareness.”
As the KCSF and donors arrived at the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office for the check presentation, they were informed that Leitha would be running a bit late, as he was involved in a massive human smuggling operation that netted the apprehension of 14 non-citizens.
“We see the activity going on right now at the sheriff’s office, but most citizens do not know what they are going through at this time,” Bock said. “That’s what our job is and we plan to host events to tell his story.”
Bock said she has been overwhelmed by the support of the community and sees such a great future for the foundation.
“Our event last November was just supposed to be an informative, kick-off event to let everyone know we were officially here,” Bock said. “It ended up being one of the largest fundraisers in the area. It was awesome.”
Bock said she was asked to serve on the foundation and enthusiastically accepted, saying she has a passion to support and honor all first responders.
“My dad got me involved in supporting first responders when I was in college and I have been ever since,” Bock said. “We need them (first responders) and we need them to have all the tools they need to serve the community. We rely on them to take care of us and we need to take care of them. That’s why I am a part of this foundation.”
In addition to funding the SRT and supplementing the sheriff’s budget, Bock said the foundation has a lofty goal of purchasing an armored BearCat tactical vehicle.
“This vehicle will be so useful in so many different areas of operations for the sheriff,” Bock said.
Bock said the foundation is applying for grants to help with the cost of the vehicle.
Lt. Scott Gaige said uses for the BearCat are unlimited, saying that due to it’s ability to travel in all terrains and in water and the fact that it features night-vision capability, KCSO deputies would most probably be able to use it often just in nighttime bailouts of human smuggling suspects and the non-citizens they are transporting.
“It would have been extremely helpful a couple of weeks ago during the ice storm and during last year’s winter storm,” Leitha said. “It will allow us to operate in floods and be able to get to people that we just can’t get to with the vehicles we have now. It is expensive, but the one time we need it to save a life, what’s it worth? It’s invaluable.”
Gaige, who joined the KCSO shortly after Leitha took office, said he was the one who identified the need to find a source of money for unfunded needs and sought to create the foundation.
“People were also asking how they could donate to the sheriff’s office,” Gaige said. “So this was a way to support the sheriff and keep the funds separate. It’s all citizens who sit on that foundation board. I’m the liaison for it and communicate with them, but the decisions are up to them.”
Leitha had only been in office a few months before the foundation was created and he said he is so pleased with the results so far.
“This foundation is so valuable to us. It allows me to do things I just can’t do with my budget,” Leitha said. “I was hoping to have some money left over from my budget this year, but we’ve seen an increase in fuel and food and I just won’t have any additional funds this year.”
Leitha said the challenge is trying to budget for the unexpected, such as the recent hike in prices due to inflation.
“I have to plan this once a year. I can’t tell you what next February is going to do,” Leitha said.
In addition, Leitha said he was touched by the show of support for the community.
“We’re so fortunate to be here and have the support from the community we get, because not every sheriff’s office gets that,” Leitha said. “I talk to other sheriffs and they don’t have anything like this.”
Bock said on March 24, the KCSF will host “Coffee with a Cop” from 7:30-9:30 a.m. at Pax Coffee in downtown Kerrville.
“We invite the community to come and visit with our sheriff’s deputies and the sheriff and learn more about what they are doing and what we, as a foundation are doing,” Bock said.
Bock said going forward, the KCSF will be more visible in the community and encouraged citizens to ask questions, volunteer or donate.
“There are some people that want to get involved, but may not have a lot of time or money, I want them to know that we always need volunteers for our planned events,” Bock said.
For more information, to volunteer or to donate, visit the foundation website at www.kerrcountysf.com or e-mail at info@kerrcountysf.com.
