‘Fun for two’ opens Oct. 9 at HCAF

The Hill Country Arts Foundation will open a new exhibit, “Fun for Two – Seriesly,” set to open Friday, Oct. 9.
This exhibition features a collection of series of paintings and drawings by artists Ben Sum and his wife Cycris Ho. Originally from Hong Kong, the two artists have been working side by side in their studio in San Angelo, Texas for the past 15 years.
Many of their works in these series were inspired by the intriguing comparisons and contrast between Asian and Western cultural aspects and social customs.
“Ben and Cycris bring a wonderful energy to their art and I hope our community will come out to the gallery to see their work,” says Rosanne Thrall, Visual Arts Center diretor at HCAF. “We will also be doing live tours through our facebook page, so please join us for those.”
From an artist statement by Cycris and Ben, “We have been exploring new possibilities in drawing from different approaches. There is a classical drawing approach with controlled lines that we are comfortable with; expressive contour line and bold composition that excites us, as well as the tranquil and simplistic forms in the Gong bi style of Chinese painting that is part of our heritage.”
An artist’s reception will be held on the lawn in front of the gallery on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 2-4 p.m. The Duncan-MacAshan Gallery is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m-4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Call 367-5121 for information.
