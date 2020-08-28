Kerr County Commissioners unanimously approved a new proposed FY21 tax rate on Monday, at $0.4757 per $100 valuation, to fund the proposed 2020-21 budget.
Both decisions still must include public hearings and published legal notices before final adoption. Hearings are set Sept. 14 with the budget hearing at 9:45 a.m.
Commissioners also voted to pay earnest monies for properties located at 424, 550 and 600 Earl Garrett St., part of their plan to house and open the main offices of a new five-county Public Defenders’ Office and a new location for the Kerr Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office.
Tax rate, budget
Tax Assessor Bob Reeves proposed a total county tax rate of $0.4757 per $100 valuation, a decrease from FY20’s of $0.5150.
In the new rate, $0.3870 is for maintenance and operations; and $0.0589 for debt service. County Judge Robert Kelly called it “a no-new-revenue tax rate,” giving the county the same amount of revenue as last fiscal year.
In the roll call vote, Kelly and Commissioners Harley Belew, Tom Moser, Jonathan Letz and Don Harris voted yes.
The tax rate will be adopted in a vote on Sept. 14 after commissioners hold a hearing at 9:45 a.m., and then adopt the new budget. The tax rate vote will follow at 9:50 a.m.
Commissioners approved 5-0 with no discussion the “General Provisions for FY2020-2021” after a motion by County Judge Robert Kelly.
There were four pages of rules/limitations listed about appropriations in the budget, and the payroll schedule was attached. No dollar figure details of the budget were discussed at this meeting. The proposed budget is posted on the Kerr County website.
Commissioners also voted 5-0 to approve proposed salaries for elected county and precinct officials, including “longevity” increases. In a separate 5-0 vote, they approved “base salaries” for elected officials.
The auditor’s staff said these are unchanged from current pay, and will appear in public notices on Sept. 3.
Property offers, plans
After talking with a representative of RBC Capital Markets about financing through tax-refunding bonds, commissioners talked in closed session about the purchase of three downtown properties at 424, 550 and 600 Earl Garrett, to be new sites of main offices of a new five-county Public Defenders’ Office and a new location for the Kerr Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office.
In open session, they voted approval of earnest money to be offered, and cited the benefits of giving the Tax Office its own space in that former church sanctuary, office space on the second floor of the two-story building next door for Public Defenders, and the extra parking across North Street, all only a block from the courthouse.
Kelly said the self-governing public defender office would pay rent to Kerr County, probably determined by case loads in the five counties.
Recycling trailers
Commissioners discussed what to do now with county recycling trailers.
Maintenance Director Shane Evans asked, saying there seems to be differing opinions on whether Republic Services is completing the sorting, collection and sale of recyclable materials once the county’s are taken to the City Landfill Transfer Station and emptied there.
Letz said Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel told him, “Republic Services is honoring their contract,” but said he provided no details.
Commissioners said they have photographs that show otherwise, with unsorted recyclables being dumped in the landfill.
One commissioner said it may depend on which bay the trailer is unloaded in, and/or whether the landfill workers have time to separate the items.
Recycling costs 30-40 man-hours per month to continually move a trailer around the county, cited as “not an efficient use of time and money for the two people to move it.”
The trailers were bought with a grant with conditions attached about use, but that agreement ends Aug. 31.
They noted they’ve been supplementing trash pick-up; that if they quit, county residents can’t recycle items; that they are apparently working through a city contract to unload at the Landfill, not officially with Republic Services or other entity; and asked if the county costs variously estimated between $50,000 and $60,000 to keep the trailers and pay the manpower, is worth it, to do something they aren’t required to provide.
Kelly proposed they study this and get a later report. Instead, three choices of continuing as is, an agreement with the city, or one with Republic Services, were suggested by commissioners. But Moser moved to stop the recycling service, and Harris seconded that, saying he’s not convinced their good deeds are being rewarded.
Letz added they should wait until they’re released from the grant agreement, and they agreed. They said it goes against childhood lessons and their own feelings to discard things that could be re-used; and they’d “like a re-do if they can make it work.”
They voted 5-0 to stop recycling services now, and “re-set the conversation.”
Recognition
Blake Mills from Center Point Future Farmers of America appeared at court to be honored for being elected the new Texas State FFA President for 2020-21.
He’s the first Kerr County FFA youth leader to be elected to this statewide office.
Mills normally would be foregoing his college freshman year to fill this role, including traveling around Texas to visit with about 1,100 FFA groups, but not under COVID.
He said he’s excited about this challenge, leading the largest youth group in the state, helping others understand agricultural literacy, whether they want an ag career or not.
Harris pointed out that one in six FFA members nationally are in Texas.
Commissioners presented Mills with an award certificate Monday.
Memorial bench, Bob Dittmar
Commissioners approved a request from Kristi Vick to place a memorial bench in honor of Dr. Bob Dittmar at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
They approved the concept and asked her to check with Manager Jake Williamson at the HCYEC and County Maintenance for best placement. They recommended permanent placement, over a movable one.
Proclamation, ‘Women’s
Suffrage Day’
Jerry Wolfe and Brenda Hughes asked commissioners to approve a proclamation naming Aug. 26 as “Women’s Suffrage Day,” in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote. Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.