County provides details on week-long mass vaccination clinic set for May 3-7

Getting a Moderna vaccine for protection against severe COVID-19 will be easy – free of charge and without an appointment – next week in Kerrville.
Kerr County residents who want to receive their vaccinations need only turn out between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday (or until supplies run out), May 3-7, at Kerrville United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive.
“Our friends with the Texas Military Department will be conducting this mass vaccination clinic, which will offer the Moderna vaccine free of charge,” said William B. “Dub” Thomas, the coordinator of Kerr County Emergency Management.
“If you want to get a vaccine to protect you against the novel coronavirus that has caused a worldwide pandemic and is being blamed for more than 575,000 deaths in the U.S. since mid-January of 2020, then next week offers you the perfect opportunity to do so,” Thomas said.
Those ready to receive a shot should bring a form of personal identification, and report to the church’s activity center, located toward the back of the church, Thomas said. No advance registration will be required.
“Since these vaccinations will be given on a first-come, first-served basis to those who show up, and taking into account that other citizens from neighboring counties may also plan on making the most of this opportunity, you should be prepared to wait in line for a short period of time,” Thomas said.
“Should the clinic run out of vaccines allotted for the day, those who were still waiting in line will be asked to return the following day, as long as supplies are available,” Thomas said. The Texas Military Department will return to provide second doses of the vaccine, but to only those who receive their initial dose during next week’s clinic.
Those who miss out on next week’s communitywide clinic will then need to turn to vendors such as the HEB, Walgreens, Walmart, CVS and other pharmacies to receive their inoculations, Thomas explained.
Individuals receiving the Moderna vaccine will need to get two shots. It takes about two weeks after the second shot for the body to build maximum protection/immunity against COVID-19. After the shots and that two-week period, individuals are considered to be “fully vaccinated.”
The Moderna brand is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, because it has proven during large clinical trials that it is safe and effective in the protecting individuals against COVID-19.
For more information on the various vaccines available and details about what you can begin to do once fully vaccinated, visit the Centers for Disease Control website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.