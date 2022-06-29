Robles-Navejas receives 80-year sentence

Ivan Robles-Navejas, 29, was sentenced last Wednesday in 216th District Court on four intoxicated manslaughter charges stemming from an multi-motorcycle incident almost two years ago on Texas 16 south of Kerrville. A total of 11 motorcycles were involved in the crash.
Robles was sentenced to a total of 80 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. 20 years is the maximum sentence on each charge. At the request of the prosecutors and families of the victims, the sentences were stacked, or made consecutive, by 216th District Judge Pat Pattillo.
He will not be eligible for parole for a minimum of 30 years.
“This was an incredibly difficult case with a lot of evidence, so many victims and witnesses and medical records to be presented to the judge at sentencing,” 216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke said after the sentencing was complete.
Sentencing began at 9 a.m. and was not completed until 6:30 p.m. last Wednesday.
The Thin Blue Line Motorcycle Club members had ridden to Kerrville for lunch that day, and were returning to Bandera when the crash occurred.
“It wasn’t difficult to prove the intoxicated manslaughter charges since his blood alcohol content (BAC) was .23 (.08 is legally intoxicated in Texas) and he also tested positive for marijuana,” Wilke added.
Wilke said bringing some closure to the families was equally important to seeking the maximum sentence on all four charges.
“It was tough, so tragic, and the families were so devastated.” Wilke said
She said throughout the investigation, pre-trial and plea bargaining that she was able to stay in contact with the victims’ families, many times using ZOOM.
“The courtroom was packed but we, at the last minute, were asked to live-zoom the sentencing on YouTube because some of the families could not come to the sentencing and we were able to do it,” she said.
“I think the families got some closure but they will never get full closure. They will live with this for the rest of their lives. I am happy they feel a sense of justice.
“This was not an accident, it was a crash. It was no accident that he was driving drunk. When you drive drunk then you can kill people.”
At the time of the crash Robles was out on bond on an aggravated assault charge in Bexar County and a DWI charge in Kendall County.
After a guilty plea, instead of a jury trial, sentencing was originally set for January 2022.
The families of the victims, some from as far away as Illinois, had traveled to Kerrville to participate in the sentencing.
Robles tested positive for COVID-19, so the sentencing was delayed until April.
Several days before the April reset date, Robles’ defense attorney Clay Steadman notified the court that he would be in another trial and asked that the sentencing be postponed again.
In the courtroom last week a large group of family members and friends, plus several of the other victims who survived the crash, were joined by a large contingency of the Thin Blue Line Motorcycle Club.
The Thin Blue Line is described as a “law enforcement motorcycle club whose members are active duty, retired or reserve law enforcement officers from a variety of agencies and jurisdictions, along with their civilian friends who support the profession.” All of the four victims killed were from out-of-state.
“Nothing will ever bring our loved ones back, but knowing he will be very old before he can attempt parole,” Kelly Vanderbilt, sister to victim Joseph Lazo, posted on Facebook after the sentencing, “It’s comforting that he can never hurt anyone again and he will see our faces at any parole hearing.”
According to Texas Alcoholic Beverage Agent Michael Dean, initially charges were filed against the convenience store clerk in the area who sold beer to Robles prior to the crash.
She was arrested for illegally selling alcohol to Robles. State law prohibits the sale of alcohol to any person who exhibits signs of intoxication at the time of the sale. She was released on a personal recognizance bond.
The county attorney’s office later declined to file criminal misdemeanor charges for “selling to a certain person” which is punishable of up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Dean added that the TABC settled an administrative case related to selling alcohol at a “prohibited hour” with the business. No other action was taken.
