KFD seeks donations for grant match

For the first time ever, the Kerrville Fire Department is asking the public’s help in raising funds to purchase a necessary piece of equipment as part of a matching grant from the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.
The local foundation has offered a $30,000 matching grant to KFD for the purchase of a six wheel, Utility Terrain Vehicle, which will be equipped with a patient litter (similar to a stretcher) and fire pump, leaving KFD to raise the remaining $30,000 needed for UTV and the necessary accessories.
“We now have the Kerrville Fire Department Foundation Fund set up at the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country,” Maloney said. “This is going to allow us an opportunity to look at some of those budget gaps, where we can’t purchase items we need in the department. One of those right now that we see is the 6x6 UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle).”
In 2015, shortly after the River Trail opened, Maloney said the City of Kerrville purchased a golf cart for KFD to be able to access citizens in need of medical assistance along the Guadalupe River.
“It (golf cart) does have a litter on it, so we can transport patients,” Maloney said. “So, if a patient falls on the River Trail, we can drive the golf cart to them, put them on the litter and bring them back.”
Over the years, however, Maloney said the golf cart has become less reliable and has lost the necessary power to carry the weight of medics and patients.
“It works great for events like July 4, because the terrain is flat and it’s not loud. It works well for things like parades,” Maloney said. “It does not help our capacity to respond. It’s a supplement for the River Trail.”
After experiencing heavy brush fire events over the summer and two consecutive years of ice storms, Maloney said the UTV he hopes to purchase will assist in active response to difficult areas and reduce the actual response time to those events.
“What we really saw this last year was the wildfires, which we have every year, but this past year we had quite a few and we have a new brush truck to respond,” Maloney said. “But, a brush truck can’t go up all the hills that we have around here and doesn’t work in some areas.”
Maloney said the UTV will be equipped with a 75-gallon tank for water and foam.
“With this UTV, trained personnel will be able to drive directly to the fire. So, if it’s up a hill or around a canyon, they can get closer and have water to put out the hotspots, as well has have all of the tools and equipment, like wildland gear, helmets, fire shelters, and fire tools, to actually stop the fire and create a break,” Maloney said. “These are places that our brush truck cannot access.”
He said the UTV is more reliable in rough terrain is resistant to getting stuck, making the vehicle more reliable for multiple uses, including water rescues, patient care and assisting the community during ice storms, such as Uri and Landon, which occurred in the winter of 2021 and 2022.
“The 6x6 is very steady, very stable, so if anyone is injured, they are not being bounced around during transport,” Maloney said. “We will be able to use this vehicle anywhere in the Hill Country. We are real excited about the fire and rescue opportunities this vehicle will provide for us.”
In addition, Maloney said the UTV will be equipped with a skid, which will allow the removal of the fire pump and patient litter to make room for transport of manpower and equipment directly to water’s edge during swift water rescue operations.
“This (UTV) is going to allow us to traverse the riverbanks during rescue operations, whereas we are currently on foot,” Maloney said. “The golf cart is not even an option in this scenario.”
Maloney said that the six-wheel UTV’s have already been used locally during Winter Storm Uri and the April 2019 plane crash that occurred in a valley off Shepherd Reese Road, however, they had to be borrowed from other agencies, extending response times.
“The possibilities are endless and once we are able to obtain the UTV, I know our firefighters will find even more uses for it,” Maloney said.
Maloney said he appreciates the generosity of the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and has always been humbled by the support of the community for KFD.
“The opportunity to purchase this UTV is not only going to improve our capacity to respond, but it is going to keep our responders safer,” Maloney said. “This is the first time that we’ve actually gone out and said we need help to purchase something, and it will be amazing to see that support for the Kerrville Fire Department.”
Austin Dickson, CEO of the Community Foundation, offered his praise to Maloney and his department, saying he is happy to help.
“The Community Foundation is honored to pledge this $30,000 matching grant to help the department’s fundraising goal,” said Austin Dickson, the Foundation’s CEO. Many city and county projects throughout the Hill Country have been supported by the Community Foundation over the years. The Foundation is home to charitable funds that benefit Kerrville’s parks and recreation, police, and fire departments. We’re glad to help Chief Maloney and the Kerrville Fire Department with this essential equipment need. Many lives will be saved.”
To donate, please visit www.communityfoundation.net/donate, or mail a check to the Kerrville Fire Department Foundation Fund c/o the Community Foundation, 241 Earl Garrett Street, Kerrville, Texas, 78028. The Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity, and all gifts are tax-deductible.
