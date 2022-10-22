KISD gets report on improved security

The meeting began with KISD Assistant Superintendent Wade Ivy presenting a comprehensive update of the safety measures taken by the school district over the summer on all campuses as a result of the tragedy at Robb Elementary and other similar incidents on school campuses around the nation.
Ivy told the board that all the mandated safety improvements under Governor Greg Abbott’s order have been completed or are underway.
The board learned that security cameras had been updated at all four of the elementary campuses and at Tivy High School. Peterson, as a new building, already had the updated cameras installed when it was built.
“We have replaced fire alarms and interior door locking mechanisms at many of our campuses and Hal Peterson Middle School,” Ivy said, “and seven foot fencing has been added to playgrounds and perimeters at the elementaries plus around the vocational areas at Tivy. Security glass has also been added at key entry points.”
Ivy said most of the new safety measures had been funded by the bond issue that passed to build the new middle school campus several years ago.
He said security updates per the governor’s orders also include daily door checks and weekly door inspections to be sure the components of the doors are working correctly.
“Signage has been added and access control procedures updated,” Ivy said.
Other updates include regular security walk-thru(s) by Kerrville Police Department officers and there will soon be real-time access to the campus camera systems by KPD.
“KPD has been provided with keys to all facilities. Every patrol officer on duty will have a key and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office will also have keys available, if needed,”
The district has adopted a “Standard Response Protocol” (SRP) to be used throughout the district in an emergency. Ivy said a part of the protocol is the use of standard wording in an emergency situation.
“The use of the word ‘secure’ means the danger is outside the building versus ‘lockdown’ which means the danger is within the building,” Ivy added.
Ivy said the district is also continuing a program adopted last spring to address the problem of bullying, which includes awareness and prevention.
Two more school resource officers are being hired to be assigned to the elementary campuses in the district.
Another addition to the security on elementary campuses being implemented is a “Partners on Patrol” where volunteer parents or others in the community interested in helping will be on campus to help with access control and other safety measures.
“The more eyes on the campus at all times, the better,” Ivy said. He also said the administration is researching (only studying at this time) the implementation of the School Marshal Program, which is being used on many campuses around the state.
The School Marshal Program allows volunteer staff on campuses to be trained and approved by the school board to carry a gun with the hope that a quicker response to emergency situations will make it possible to stop a shooter quicker and save lives.
Ivy said they will be hiring a “door monitor” for Tivy High School campus that will be stationed at the main entrance to the school between the gymnasium and the band hall. That person will control the opening of the doors, checking people coming into and out of the building during school hours.
The entire power-point presentation made by Ivy at Monday’s meeting will be made available to parents and others on the school district’s website in the coming days.
“I am very pleased with what our district has done after the tragedy in Uvalde,” said board trustee Dr. David Sprouse.
Ivy said that the district is also working on getting “go bags” on each campus for tactical and breech equipment for police response, if needed. He said they were looking at applying for possible grant money to pay for the bags.
“We are also working on creating and training of “district reunification teams” to be able to respond wherever they are needed in a crisis situation. He said the district would rather be “proactive and ready” rather than being “reactive.”
In other business the board of trustees:
• Approved a budget amendment for $30,000 to purchase new band instruments (replacements) for the marching band at Tivy High School.
• Approved the inter-local agreement with Kerr County for the use of the Hill Country Youth Event Center as an evacuation site in the event of an emergency.
• Approved the issuance of a RFP (request for proposal) for the installation of security film on doors and windows on all district school buildings. The film stregthens the windows and doors to make it more difficult to break through the glass.
• Nominated trustee Jack Stevens to serve as the board’s representative to the District Safety and Security Committee and also learned that two parent representatives have also been invited to become committee members.
