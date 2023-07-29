KCSO arrests duo following OD of 19-year-old Ingram male

The suspected July 12 overdose death of a 19-year-old Ingram man led to the arrest of two individuals, following a Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Operation Division investigation.
According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, a Kerrville Fire Department EMS crew was dispatched to the 100 block of Ash Drive in Ingram for a “possible overdose” involving the young male.
“Efforts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful, and an unattended death investigation was initiated,” Leitha said. “Later that morning, the Special Operations Division was notified of the suspected overdose and multiple persons were interviewed. The Special Operations Division later visited the crime scene and collected prescription medications that were believed to have been sold to the decedent the previous evening.”
Over the next 24 hours, Leitha said KCSO SOD investigators made contact with multiple individuals and concluded surveillance regarding the case. The result of the investigation was the identification of two suspects who may have been involved in selling prescription pills to the deceased teen.
“Melissa Raye Shirley, 44, of Kerrville, and Johnny Ray Treadwell, 67, of Ingram, were located and placed under arrest for warrants issued by the Kerr County Justice of the Peace Bill Ragsdale,” Leitha said. “Both were booked into the Kerr County Jail on one count of manufacture/delivery of more than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, PG3/4, with bond set at $50,000 each.”
Treadwell was also charged with tampering with evidence in the case, with a separate $50,000 bond set on that charge. He was released on bond on July 22.
Shirley was released on bond July 21.
“Selling and abusing prescription drugs is every bit as dangerous as illegal narcotics,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha. “Those who provide their prescribed controlled substances to others are committing a serious felony, and those who are buying and using are often putting their lives in danger. Just being in possession without a prescription can lead to criminal charges.”
Leitha said charges may be added or modified before trial in this case, adding that the KCSO Digital Forensic Unit is also assisting with the recovery and preservation of digital evidence related to this case.
“With the rise of fake pills tainted with fentanyl on the market, the stakes are high on every side of illegal prescription drug sales,” said Leitha. “Powerful prescription drugs are meant to be used under close medical supervision only. If anyone has information regarding illegal prescription drug sales, we urge them to contact our office or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (830) 896-TIPS.”
