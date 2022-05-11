Bond Election passes; Eychner, Hughes, Herring are winners

After candidates for Kerrville City Council ran as two opposing blocks, election night saw current Place 3 Councilperson Judy Eychner chosen as mayor, former councilmember Joe Herring, Jr. elected to replace her in the Place 3 seat and incumbent Brenda Hughes re-elected, in addition to Proposition A being passed to fund a new Public Safety Facility.
In the mayoral race, Eychner defeated challenger Brent Bates, a real estate developer, with 2,133 votes.
A total of 1,416 votes were cast for Bates. At the end of the night, Eychner won the race with 60.10 percent of the vote, while Bates finished with 39.90 percent.
Eychner will replace Bill Blackburn, who is stepping down after serving two terms.
“I am just elated with the results of the three races for Kerrville Mayor and City Council. It will be an honor and a pleasure to serve the city of Kerrville alongside Brenda Hughes and Joe Herring,” Eychner said. “This vote of confidence and support for the three of us means that the people of Kerrville understand how important it is that our city moves forward, keeping the 2050 Comprehensive Plan as our road-map. Our city is in such a good place. It is healthy and strong financially. It has purpose, and it has the professional, competent, and caring city staff that is necessary to keep it that way. I am also thrilled and so thankful that a majority of the voting population understand the need for a Public Safety Facility and voted Yes for Proposition A. It is going to be an asset and a blessing to our community and I am looking forward to helping make it happen. Thank you to all who supported Brenda, Joe and me and Prop A. We have one and only one agenda and that is to do what is best for Kerrville. And that is a pledge.”
Herring defeated local nurse Katy Chapman-Hanna with 63.41 percent of the vote. A total of 3,549 votes were counted. Herring earned 2,133 votes to Chapman-Hanna’s 1,416 votes and will be sworn in as the the new Place 3 councilperson.
“I was very honored to campaign with Judy Eychner and Brenda Hughes,” Herring said. “They are people with a strong love for our community, and they are committed to making Kerrville a better place to live. I have a lot to learn from both of them and I'm ready to go to work.”
Hughes was re-elected to the Place 4 post after earning 62.90 percent of the vote.”
In the end, a total of 2,196 votes were cast for Hughes, while her challenger, Robin Monroe, earned 1,295 votes.
“I’m so thankful for the outcome of this election and am thrilled to be able to serve our citizens for another term. Our Public Safety Facility is long overdue and I’m blessed to be able to work with staff to help bring this completed project to our valued first responders,” Hughes said.
Proposition A
The City of Kerrville will proceed with obtaining bond money to fund the $45 million Public Safety Facility after 54.72 percent of voters in Saturday’s election voted to approve the expenditure on Proposition A.
The facility will house the Kerrville Police Department, Kerrville Fire Department admini- stration, Kerrville Municipal Court and the city’s IT department.
A total of 3,600 votes were cast, with 1,970 voting for and 1,630 voting against.
“On behalf of the entire Citizens for Safety & Security Committee, I want to thank the voters of Kerrville for passing Proposition A,” Mindy Wendele, chair of the committee, said. “By doing so, our community will be able to build an up-to-date facility, maximizing every dollar to its fullest and provide the best first response team to our citizens.”
“The Police Chief and Fire Chief will be able to retain and recruit the best personnel because they will have accommodations now. And, to have Municipal Court and Information Technology in the same building will provide services more efficiently.
“I’m hopeful the folks who voted against the bond will come to recognize all that is positive by having this new facility.”
Kerrville ISD election
In the Kerrville Independent School District single member district board of trustees election, incumbents Dr. David Sprouse and Michael Tackett prevailed in Saturday’s election.
Sprouse will hold on to his seat on the KISD board after earning 61 percent of 500 votes to his opponent Zach Zumrall’s 39 percent.
Sprouse had 305 votes cast for his re-election, while Sumrall garnered 195 total votes.
Tackett defeated opponent Samantha Munoz with 51 percent, or 373 of 731 votes.
Tackett will keep his seat as the District 7 representative on the KISD Board of Trustees.
