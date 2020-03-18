Local restaurants need customers, take-out; delivery available, too

Local restaurants are changing the way they are doing business in order to better serve the community, keep jobs for their employees and honor the safety limitations placed on public gatherings as the community, state and nation battle to contain the COVID-19 threat.
How can you help?
Take advantage of take-out orders. Several have added home delivery services as well.
Here are a few:
Rails a Cafe at the Depot
615 E Schreiner St, Kerrville, TX 78028
(830) 257-3877
Rails a Café at the Depot menu: http://railscafe.com/menu/
Grape Juice
623 Water St, Kerrville, TX 78028 ·
(830) 792-9463
Grape Juice menu: https://www.facebook.com/Grape-Juice-Kerrville-214333272428/
LaFours Restaurant
1705 Junction Highway, Kerrville, TX 78028 ·
(830) 896-1449
LaFours Restaurant menu: https://www.facebook.com/LaFours-Restaurant-1441507222788361/
Cartewheels Catering
Address: 720 Water St, Kerrville, TX 78028
Phone: (830) 257-7171
Cartewheels Catering menu: http://cartewheelscatering.com/provisions/
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Address: 1718 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville, TX 78028
Phone: (830) 257-6222
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant menu: https://www.yelp.com/menu/acapulco-mexican-restaurant-kerrville?adjust_creative=bing&utm_campaign=yelp_feed&utm_medium=feed_v2&utm_source=bing
Billy Gene's Restaurant
1489 Junction Hwy, Kerrville, TX 78028 ·
(830) 895-7377
Billy Gene's Restaurant menu: https://billygenes.com/menu/
Even if delivery is not offered by local restaurants, Grub Runners, also locally-owned, is offering free delivery for senior citizens through March 21.
The Grub Runners service is available to deliver local food orders and can be reached by calling (830) 326-6343.
