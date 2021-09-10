Citizens join in prayer for healing, comfort at PRMC

Joan Cortez was at church praying for a friend’s husband who is battling COVID-19 in the intensive care unit at Peterson Regional Medical Center when she says she had an epiphany that resulted in a 60-person Prayer Walk around the hospital campus Thursday evening.
“While was I praying, it just came to me that we needed to come together in prayer,” Cortez said. “Pastor Joe’s sermon really confirmed that for me. The more he preached, the more it confirmed that this was something that all needed to do.”
Cortez shared her thoughts with Southern Oaks Baptist Church Pastor Joe Taylor and then with PRMC administration.
With a warm reception to the idea, Cortez began telling a few friends, who shared on social media her plan to host a Prayer Walk around the hospital, leading seven laps in silent prayer, as described in biblical scripture of the Battle of Jericho, in which the walls of Jericho fell after the Israelites marched around the city walls seven times.
On Thursday evening at 6 p.m., nearly 50 members of the community, including hospital staff, gathered at the north entrance of the hospital, prepared to walk the seven laps around the campus while praying for the sick and their caregivers. Shortly after, more walkers arrived and joined in and the crowd grew.
“I just hope they feel our love and prayers,” Cortez said of the patients, doctors, nurses, staff and families of COVID-19 patients.
Taylor was quick to point out that the Prayer Walk was Cortez’ vision.
“I’m very proud of Joan,” Taylor said. “She just felt a burden on her heart for the community to pull together and ask God for healing. We are hopeful we can put a wall of prayer around this hospital.”
Taylor said he was attending the event as a supporter, not a pastor.
“If two or more are gathered in His name, they come together in agreement that we are seeking God’s will and His protection,” Taylor said. “This was never intended to be a publicity event. Especially, we want the hospital workers and the patients and the staff to know that we care for them and we care enough to pray.”
Prior to taking their first steps of the Prayer Walk, Taylor spoke briefly to the crowd, explaining Cortez plan and the significance of the seven laps.
“The parallel, of course, is the Battle of Jericho, where Joshua led the people and the walls came tumbling down,” Taylor said. “Well, the walls we want to tumble down are walls of sickness and broken hearts and hurt. Then we want to put a wall of protection and a wall of prayer around all of those who are here.”
An hour and more than three miles later, the crowd gathered once more to conclude the event and Cortez was filled with emotion.
“I am in awe. I am amazed. I truly feel God’s presence right now and that is a truly amazing feeling,” Cortez said.
Cortez was the not the only one moved by the experience. Dr. Eileen Toloza-Larson, an emergency room physician at PRMC, was filled with excitement following the Prayer Walk, which she also participated in.
“It is very encouraging to know that we have the prayers and support of our community, many of whom stepped up and out in Faith by joining together this evening, walking in solidarity and lifting us and our patients up through prayer,” Toloza-Larson said. “This evening brought me great hope and renewed strength. I am thankful Joan Cortez initiated this. We needed this more than you will ever know.”
For Cortez, however, she gave all the credit to a higher power.
“It was really not my idea,” Cortez said. “It was 100 percent God.”
As of Friday afternoon, PRMC is treated 36 patients for COVID-19.
