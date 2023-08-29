Peterson Health achieves honor

Peterson Health announced the certification of its cardiac rehabilitation program by the American Association of Cardiovas- cular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.
This certification is recognition of Peterson Health’s commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by enhancing standards of care.
“Accreditation from AACVPR is a big milestone for our Cardiac Rehab team,” says Jason Loftin, director of Heart and Vascular Services at Peterson Health. “We pride ourselves on the progress and positive outcomes of our patients, and this accolade is a testament to that dedication to quality care.”
Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems (e.g., heart attacks, coronary artery bypass graft surgery) and pulmonary problems (e.g., chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [COPD], respiratory symptoms) recover faster and live healthier. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling, and support for patients and their families.
To earn accreditation, Peterson Health’s cardiac rehabilitation program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices.
AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies. Each program’s application is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee, and certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors.
In 2018, AACVPR moved to an outcomes-based process with performance measurements that represent more meaningful outcomes. Therefore, AACVPR-certified programs are leaders in the cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation field because they offer the most advanced practices available and have proven track records of high-quality patient care. AACVPR Program Certification is valid for three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.