Rotarians to host casino night ‘Main Event’ Feb. 5

With the emphasis on fun and excitement, members of the Rotary Club of Kerrville are finalizing plans for “Main Event - A Night of Fun & Fellowship With A Las Vegas Flair,” which will be held Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center Happy State Bank Expo Hall from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Rotary Club of Kerrville President Elect Marta Diffen explained that the club has transitioned from a Super Bowl-themed party to a casino night event, featuring a catered buffet meal, seven gaming tables, open bar and dancing.
“In 2019, we added casino table games to our event and it was so popular, we decided to expand on that success,” Diffen said. “We have doubled the number of table games and have included a catered, Las Vegas style buffet instead of our food trucks. Since we were unable to host our annual fundraiser last year, we are doing all we can to make this one very special.”
Diffen, who is also chairing the event, said guests will be treated to three open bars and a night of true entertainment. An online silent auction will also be held in conjunction with the in-person event.
The highlight of the event will feature a raffle drawing that will make one person very happy after receiving $10,000 in VISA gift cards, as well as the chance at additional prizes.
The raffle drawing will be held on the night of the event for one lucky winner to receive a grand prize of $10,000 in VISA gift cards, other lucky winners could win a custom Jill Reno original Ladies Pendant valued at $1,598, a $1,000 Ashley HomeStore gift card or a pack of Kerrville restaurant gift cards valued at $350. Raffle tickets are $100 each and only 600 have been printed.
“Each time we have held this raffle, the person that won has shared a great story on why the money was needed and what they planned to do with it,” Diffen said. “It seems to go the right person at the right time. We are so excited to find out who this year’s winner will be.”
To purchase raffle tickets, contact any Rotarian, Diffen at (830) 285-5330 or Tammy Prout at (830) 739-8505.
To attend the event or become a table sponsor, contact Diffen, Prout or Robin Miears at (830) 377-4819.
Diffen said Rotarians are working hard selling raffle tickets, signing up corporate table sponsors and planning a premier event for their guests.
“This is our seventh year to host such an event,” Diffen said. “It has evolved over the years to become a truly unique event, intended to entertain our guests while raising funds for our many service projects.” Some of those projects include awarding $25,000 in college and vocational scholarships to local students, a water safety program entitled “Josh the Otter” given to local elementary schools, Rise Against Hunger initiative, a community Labor Day Walk-A-Fun, two breakfasts to honor and celebrate the Veteran community, in addition to a host of support for local schools and organizations.
