Editor’s note: This is the sixth in a series of articles dedicated to providing education to voters on the issues regarding Proposition A, the City of Kerrville’s bond election.
What most City of Kerrville citizens see during a disaster situation is the boots-on-the-ground response, but what is really driving the success of the operation during any emergency is the behind-the-scenes collaboration by city officials to coordinate that response through its Emergency Operation Center.
The challenge for Kerrville Police Department Chief Chris McCall and Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney, who serve as EOC incident commanders, however, is the lack of space for a dedicated EOC.
In the last two years, the City of Kerrville EOC has been activated multiple times to include responses to the COVID-19 pandemic; the May 2020 wind, rain and hail storm; Winter Storm Uri in 2021; and most recently Winter Storm Landon in February. The EOC is also activited during mass gathering events, such as the July 4 celebration.
To understand the importance of an operational EOC, it is first necessary to comprehend the tasks required, participants involved and overall communication being conducted.
McCall described the scene inside a working EOC as designated departmental leaders representing all facets of city operations (KPD, KFD, streets, water, sewer, parks, IT and administrative), working collaboratively to share information on what is happening on the ground. In order to achieve their goals, McCall said constant monitoring is needed for each department, to include things like weather, citizen calls for help, street conditions, water and sewer issues, regional media, and local traffic accidents.
In the most simple explanation, each department head would be on site in the EOC and have access to their internal departmental data at that location in order to properly advise all other department leaders.
“We need a live feed of media to watch what is going on elsewhere, so you can make decisions on what’s going on in your community. Technology is needed to communicate with other entities,” McCall said. “These would have been much easier conversations to have if everyone could be in the room, and if everyone is in the room, they are going to need access to their own resources to properly communicate.”
Some examples of how past EOC operations have worked include the early days of COVID-19, when city, county, Peterson Health, Kerrville ISD and Schreiner University leaders gathered to formulate a worst-case scenario response to the then-possible pandemic.
It was those early EOC meetings that allowed Peterson Health, KPD and KFD to plan for the needed Personal Protective Equipment for their employees; for protocols for each entity to be established; and for ongoing communications with citizens to be planned.
During Winter Storm Uri, it was EOC operations that allowed for planning of shelters to house and feed citizens without power, as well as stranded motorists; transportation to a shelter the Veterans Administration for citizens on oxygen, who needed power during the rolling blackouts; communication on where and when to find fuel for patrol and emergency vehicles; water to be distributed to communities without water; and streets to be treated when needed; and an immediate response to transfer patients of a local nursing home when the roof collapsed.
While responding to Winter Storm Landon this year, it was the collaboration of the EOC with Kerr County that assisted in getting help to stranded motorists on Interstate 10; coordination with local wrecker companies to assist motorists in other areas; daily communication from the city’s streets department assisted KPD and KFD in planning their daily operations; and a warming shelter was established to house stranded motorists.
“We also must have access to state resources through what is called Web EOC,” Maloney said. “It allows situational awareness on a virtual board, so we can see things like hospital bed availability. That’s also how we can submit requests from the state to get resources. This is where we say we need the technology. They are on virtual boards, not dry erase boards, but computers boards. As incident commanders, we can see the moving parts of what is happening around us for the situational awareness that we need.”
Maloney further described the EOC by saying teams are created to work on “tasks.”
“For us, we have a team working on nursing homes. We have one working on sheltering and another working on water,” Maloney said. “That’s why we keep talking about needing a large enough space, because it gets difficult in small rooms like what we have now, because we are all talking at the same time.”
Maloney said that during emergent situations, Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas works as a liaison to the city with City of Kerrville Emergency Management Coordinator KFD Division Chief Jerremy Hughes.
Likewise, Maloney said Peterson Health also provides a liaison to the city’s EOC between their Hospital Command Center.
Maloney said that depending on the situation, the EOC runs on 12-24 operational periods, meaning that staff are on site during the active time necessary to respond to each emergency.
“Depending on what the situation is, we have representatives from departments come in and they are a piece of the overall response,” McCall said.
Maloney said it was that EOC Division of Duties that allowed Director of Pubic Works Stuart Baron to advise other city leaders of the desperate water conditions in The Summit subdivision during Winter Storm Uri, which resulted in an immediate response to coordinate efforts with private businesses to boil and bottle water that was then distributed to those citizens.
“Each day, we take the information that we are gathering and prioritize a plan of action and execute a mission daily,” Maloney said.
Overall, there are many moving parts to an EOC that are necessary to successfully respond to an emergency.
Both McCall and Maloney said they are getting the job done, but there are many challenges to work to overcome each time, including setting up the command center.
For most emergencies, McCall and Maloney are aware of the impending danger, as they monitor weather and public health issues daily.
Currently, Maloney said he and his command staff are monitoring the current dry, windy conditions and have already been responsible for several brush fires.
“We are constantly monitoring the conditions and how that could affect our community,” Maloney said. “We have plans in place for an operational response, as well as a coordinated response needed through the EOC.”
As always, Maloney and McCall both agree that successful completion of their mission is top priority, saying that despite the challenges faced by the lack of a dedicated EOC, complete with enough space and technology, they will make sure the community is served well.
“Before Chief (McCall) and I took over our departments, the EOC was staged at what we call City University, above the cancer center (in the city’s parking garage),” Maloney said. “It has two offices and two breakout rooms. That was the Emergency Operation Center.”
Maloney said the City U EOC was equipped with televisions and computers, but was also used for city-wide training and daily operations as well.
“But during Winter Storm Uri one of the problems that we had was power,” Maloney said. “City University did not have power, because it does not have a backup generator.”
In addition, Maloney said, additional challenges for using City U as an EOC exist as well.
“During a storm, where does everyone evacuate … at the parking garage,” Maloney said. “Where does everyone go during the fourth of July … the parking garage. So, it really doesn’t allow us to get our resources in there.”
In fact, prior to Winter Storm Uri, Maloney said the city’s EOC was activated virtually with the city’s streets, parks, police, fire and administrative departments.
“The rolling blackouts began. We were all running our tasks for the day and I go back to run the briefing at my office, but the power is out and my laptop is dead at that point,” Maloney said. “I had to call the city manager and ask for five more minutes. I went outside to my truck, sat in the passenger side and plugged my laptop into my console and ran the briefing from my truck.”
Maloney said after that incident, he coordinated with then City Manager Mark McDaniel and McCall to move EOC operations to the Kerrville Police Department, which is equipped with a backup generator.
“I was sitting here with lights and all the resources that I need and he was having to rough it in the parking lot,” McCall said. “We decided we would meet in person and this was the only location that had power. We had just gotten that generator in December prior to Winter Storm Uri (February 2021).”
While the ability to gather at the KPD was helpful, McCall said trying to convert the training room into an EOC was difficult.
“We were gathering all the dry erase boards from all over the building to bring them into that room so that we could track information,” McCall said. “What you need for an EOC is a room big enough for everyone to gather and technology needed to run those incidents and we were really hurting for both in that situation, both in space and the technology we needed to track what we had going on in the field.”
