Sheriff to host human smuggling event July 11

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Kerr County Commissioners’ Court, and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Foundation are hosting an event to update citizens on human smuggling in Kerr County. This free event is open to the public and will be held Tuesday, July 11 at 6 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Highway 27 in Kerrville.
At this event, the public will be invited to hear updated information on the status of human smuggling in our county and region, local and state responses, basic safety information, and more.
“We had an excellent community response to our May event in Precinct 4, with over 350 in attendance,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha. “We wanted to follow up with another opportunity for those who could not make that gathering. Our office would like to thank Commissioners’ Court and the (KCSF) for co-hosting this information session.”
