Fundraiser will help with spay, neuter efforts

Local residents who love animals and have an artistic flare, or maybe not, will have the opportunity to join 106.01The River radio station’s Chad Hill and others at the Color of Clay to create art and raise funds for Kerrville Pets Alive between noon and 2 p.m on Saturday, Aug. 19.
“The Color of Clay is a place where all ages can participate. If they can hold a paint brush, they can come in and paint. 20 percent of all the sales during the event will be donated to Pets Alive for their spay and neuter program,” said Lisa Jones, owner.
Participants will purchase either a dog, cat, or food bowl and then paint their choice. Donations of money, cat or dog food, or other pet supplies listed on the Kerrville Pets Alive webpage will also be encouraged from participants or others who might stop by to watch. The art produced will later be glazed and kiln-fired and can be picked up a week later. The finished artwork can either be returned to the person who created the art project or it can be donated to Pets Alive for their use.
“We are thrilled about this unique fundraiser that will help fund one of our utmost priorities, affordable spay and neuter opportunities for Kerr County pet owners,” said KPA board president Karen Guerriero.
The Color of Clay, a one-of-a-kind business for this area, opened in December 2022 at its present location at 93 Coronado, Unit B, a strip center between Junction Hwy. and Goat Creek Road.
“We were trying to do a promotion for the business and planned for the radio station to broadcast live during the event. Then Chad Hill suggested we do a fundraiser for Pets Alive in conjunction with the event,” Jones said.
Jones and her husband have lived in Kerrville for 30 years. She retired as the human resources manager at JC Penney in Kerrville. Her husband encouraged her to find something she would like to do and open her own business.
“When I retired from JC Penney, I needed something to do. While visiting my sister-in-law in New Braunfels, we went to a store like this and I realized that Kerrville didn’t have anything like it, so my husband and I decided to open the store,” Jones said.
The Color of Clay, a creative place for art in our community, is open seven days a week and is the perfect place to escape the heat (or cold) and take advantage of a new opportunity to express artistic style. Monday through Thursday they are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
“We are hoping on Saturday, Aug. 19, to have a good turnout for this two-hour event so we will have a substantial donation to present to Kerrville Pets Alive. I want it to make a difference,” Jones added. Donations can also be dropped off early at the store, if needed.
