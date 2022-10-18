Working hard to educate on bond election

Todd Bock, committee chairman, left, presides over a meeting of the Community Supporting Kerr County PAC recently at Buzzie’s BBQ. Members of the group are making presentations to groups around the county to explain the three bond proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot. They get together regularly to develop strategies to help voters make a decision on the proposed $27.5 million county bond package. Members center, Chris Hughes, and on the right, Clint Morris, Pete Calderon, Fred Henneke and Sandra Yarbrough, treasurer for the PAC.