Working hard to educate on bond election

A political action committee, Community Supporting Kerr County PAC, has been formed to support the passage of all three proposals on the Kerr County bond election on the Nov. 8 ballot. The total bond package will be $27.5 million.
• Proposition A – $13.685 million relates to several projects related to the Kerr County Courthouse and its grounds plus security upgrades to the courthouse, and includes renovation of a county-owned building on Earl Garrett and moving the tax office to that location. Prop. A also includes the building of a new West Kerr Annex on property purchased already by the county on Hwy 39 in Ingram, and construction of a storage facility on existing property on Spur 100;
• Proposition B - $8.065 million for improvements to the Hill Country Youth Event Center’s existing indoor show arena which was built in 1981 and currently meets none of the required safety codes;
• Proposition C - $5.75 million for the construction of a new Kerr County Animal Control Facility off Spur 100 on property already owned by the county. The current property on Loop 534 can then be sold to offset part of the cost of the new facility.
With less than two weeks until early voting starts (Oct. 24) the group, made up of members of the Capital Improvement Planning Committee created in 2019 to do a comprehensive study of the county facilities and make recommendations back to county leaders, plus several other volunteers and community leaders, meets regularly to strategize and share results of the presentations they have made around the county.
“We are willing to come to any small or large group meeting, organization meeting or any other opportunity to introduce voters to the three propositions and answer any questions voters may have about the bond election,” said Todd Bock.
Yard signs and banners are going up around the county in support of the bond election. Supporters can also pick up signs from Bock at Kerrville RV on Sidney Baker, the Pets Alive office on Clay St. or in Ingram at Broken Arrow Ranch office, 3296 Junction Hwy.
“If any group would like to have a presentation or be provided with materials to support the bond issue, please give me a call at (830) 739-0214 or go to admin@kerrcountybond.org,” Bock said.
Bock said donations are being accepted from supporters of the bond for the costs of printing signs and other materials. Donations can be dropped off at Kerrville RV, 1600 Sidney Baker or contact Bock by phone and someone will pick up the donation.
“It is critical that the voters understand each of the bond proposals and the reasons behind them,” Bock said. “The CIP has done an incredible job over the past three years to identify the facility needs for Kerr County. I emphasize the word ‘needs,’ not ‘wants.’ Many of the projects identified are mandated by changes in the law, but will also address safety issues and provide the citizens of Kerr County with a more efficient county government.”
For more information on the bond proposals go to the website: kerrcountybond.org.
