Site selected for Public Safety Facility

The City of Kerrville has executed a real estate contract to purchase property at the corner of Clearwater Paseo and Rio Monte Drive for the potential construction of a Public Safety Facility, according to a written statement issued by Public Information Officer Stuart Cunyus Monday afternoon.
“The 7.1-acre property location, across the street from the Kerr County Sheriff’s office, jail, and district attorney, as well as Kerrville Public Utility Board, is centrally located to the Kerrville community and provides great access to major roadways such as Highway 27, Loop 534, and East Main Street,” Cunyus said. “The property would also place the Public Safety Facility within close proximity to many of the community’s major schools, such as Peterson Middle School, Tivy High School, Tom Daniels Elementary, Notre Dame Catholic School, Our Lady of the Hills and Schreiner University.”
According to Cunyus, the sales contract allows for a 180-day inspection period to complete all necessary due diligence, including awaiting the results of the Bond election on May 7, 2022, prior to closing on the property.
City of Kerrville voters will go to the polls May 7 to vote for or against a $45-million bond. Should the bond be approved by voters, funds will pay for a new, 69,000-square-foot Public Safety Facility to house the Kerrville Police Department, administrative offices of the Kerrville Fire Department, the Emergency Operations Center, Municipal Court, and applicable information and technology systems, as well as all furniture, fixtures and equipment.
The facility is intended to meet the public safety operational needs of the Kerrville community for several decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.