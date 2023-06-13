South Texas VA Radiation Oncology was awarded the Certificate of Accreditation by The American Society for Radiation Oncology on May 4.
This award was given for adopting procedures that encourage safety and quality of care in compliance with the standards of APEx – Accreditation Program for Excellence.
APEx recognizes radiation oncology practices by objectively assessing the radiation therapy care team, policies and procedures and equipment. ROPs that obtain APEx accreditation possess the ability and resources needed to provide high-quality, safe, patient-centered care. The length of the accreditation is three years.
“This accreditation represents months of APEx observations, surveys, and meetings rigorously testing years of fine-tuning our processes and procedures. Our team consistently receives gratitude from patients for the high-quality care and compassion we provide to our veterans, and this external validation from the largest professional radiation oncology practice organization is confirmatory,” said Dr. William Jones III, chief, Radiation Oncology.
“I could not be prouder of our radiation oncology team for this tremendous status. This can only be achieved with dedication and a commitment to safety. This accreditation demonstrates to veterans they are receiving the best cancer care available,” said STVHCS Executive Director Julianne Flynn.
South Texas Veterans Health Care System congratulates its Radiology and Oncology service on its reward and thanks the American Society for Radiation Oncology for the recognition.
For additional information, please contact Nenette Madla, Public Affairs Officer at (210) 617-5274 or STXMedia@va.gov.
