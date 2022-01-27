Two teens arrested following dramatic downtown chase

A quick response from an observant Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputy set a chain of events in place that resulted in the dramatic arrest of two alleged thieves in an operation that caught the attention of many local residents last week.
According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, the deputy discovered an Ingram area Mini Mart was locked at 2 p.m. on Jan. 20. and checked in with the store clerk.
“The clerk informed the deputy that the stored had experienced a theft of a cash box and provided a description of the suspects and vehicle,” Leitha said.
Leitha said his deputy then relayed in the information on the suspects over the radio to all law enforcement agencies.
“Within a few minutes after the information regarding the suspects was broadcast, a Texas DPS (Deparment of Public Safety) Trooper located the vehicle near the intersection of Earl Garrett Street and Water Street in downtown Kerrville,” Leitha said. “After a short pursuit, the suspects crashed into sidewalk improvements at the intersection of Earl Garrett Street and Water Street. The two suspects ran from the scene toward the Guadalupe River, where one broke his ankle and the remaining suspect attempted to swim across the river.”
The injured suspect was detained and treated by Kerrville Fire Department EMS and transferred to Peterson Regional Medical Center before being taken into custody. The fleeing suspect was apprehended on the south bank of the Guadalupe River in Louise Hays Park.
“The vehicle they were driving was found to be stolen,” Leitha said.
One of the suspects, a juvenile male from San Angelo, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, Leitha said. Do to his age, his identity has been withheld.
The second suspect was identified as Isaiah Wyatt, 17, of San Angelo, Leitha said.
“Upon interview, Mr. Wyatt admitted to the theft, as well as other criminal activity in Kendall and Kerr County,” Leitha said. “Through further investigation after the arrest, investigators learned of the suspects’ connection to recent burglaries and criminal mischief at Camp Arrowhead in Hunt. Additional charges for those acts have been filed.”
Wyatt was charged with evading arrest, four counts of burglary of a building, one count of theft of property over $750 and under $2,500 and one count of criminal mischief, while being held on bonds totaling $57,000.
“From the time our deputy encountered the crime until suspects were in custody was less than half an hour,” Leitha said. “This troubling case of a running crime spree ended with multiple agencies acting quickly and professionally to protect the public. We continue this investigation, as additional information is still being uncovered regarding these suspects.”
Leitha said, on behalf of the KCSO, he thanks interagency partners who assisted on this case, including Texas DPS, Kerrville Police Department Investigations/Patrol, Kerrville Fire Department EMS, Constable Paul Gonzalez, Kerr County Animal Control and the Kerrville City Street Department.
Following the arrests of the two suspects, the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on social media, saying that they were also able to close an additional case against the teens.
The social media post read:
“On Friday morning, January 21, 2022, GCSO investigators went to the Kerr County Jail to interview a 17-year-old male regarding the January 17th burglary of Dauna's convenience store. The male confessed that he and another male, a 16-year-old, were responsible for the burglary. Both teens are from San Angelo, TX. Some items recovered from the vehicle matched those that were taken from the burglary at Dauna's. Criminal charges are pending on the two teens in reference to the burglary in Gillespie County. Thanks goes out for the cooperation and communication between the law enforcement agencies involved, and to those that called in with possible information.”
Leitha said the investigation continues on the two suspects and additional charges may be added.
