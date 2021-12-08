COVID numbers holding steady post-Thanksgiving

Offering a homefront update on the COVID-19 situation, Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas said active cases have increased but hospitalizations are down locally and across the region and about half (48.07 percent) of the county’s residents over the age of 5 years are now fully vaccinated.
Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services noted that there are 386 active cases as of yesterday, Dec. 6, while Peterson Health reported today, Dec. 7, that it has 4 patients in the hospital being treated for COVID-19 (with one of those patients in the ICU.)
Thomas questioned whether the DSHS dashboard data is accurate, stating that there were more new active cases compared to last week and the number of recoveries (something that should only increase) was less than last week’s information.
“Still, we aren’t seeing a huge spike in this two-week period after Thanksgiving, so I’m taking that as a positive sign,” Thomas added.
“Please continue to gather responsibly by practicing the necessary safety protocols to prevent spreading a virus you may not even know you have,” he said. “Wash your hands frequently, stay about 6 feet away from the next person, disinfect your office and home spaces and anywhere else you frequent and, if you haven’t already, consider getting one of the free vaccinations.”
The following is information Thomas has aggregated from Peterson Regional Medical Center, the DSHS and other agencies:
Kerr County, Texas – COVID-19 Update
As of Dec. 6-7, 2021
• 386 active cases of COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
• 6,702 recoveries -- people who were confirmed positive for the virus, but who have since “timed out” beyond its short-term effects.
• 140 fatalities of permanent, Kerr County residents due to COVID-19
• 4 hospitalizations of patients currently receiving treatment for active COVID-19 in Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville Of those patients, none are in hospital’s ICU.
• 222 hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients across the 28-county region that includes Kerr County. (*This figure means that COVID-19 patients are now taking up 3.1% of the capacity of hospital facilities across the region. This is a slight increase from the 3.1% volume reported on Nov. 22.)
Vaccine Totals, Kerr County/Dec. 6-7, 2021
• 20,100 vaccines allotted to Kerr County, Texas
• 55,143 vaccine doses received by Kerr County residents
• 2,491 people who have received at least one dose of vaccine
• 24,073 locals who are now “fully vaccinated” (defined by the Centers for Disease Control as both shots of the 2-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the 1-shot Janssen vaccine.
Kerr County Breakdown into Age Divisions of
People Considered Fully Vaccinated – Dec. 6, 2021
• ***5-11 years old – 79 people fully vaccinated
• 12-15 years old – 689 people fully vaccinated
• 16-49 years old – 7,468 people fully vaccinated
• 50-64 years old – 5,999 people fully vaccinated
• 65-79 years old – 7,232 people fully vaccinated
• 80+ years old – 2,603 people fully vaccinated
• UNKNOWN – 3 people fully vaccinated
TOTAL AS OF Dec. 6, 2021: 24,073 people – 54.9% of Kerr County’s population over 5 years of age have had at least one dose of the vaccine and 48.07% are fully vaccinated.
